Interesting fact: The Candlelight Ceremony, has been a part of the HLCS graduation since 1939. The spirit of learning, symbolized by the flame, is passed from class to class. The valedictorian (proctor of the flame) of the previous graduating class lights a flame placed in front of the class which is currently receiving diplomas. It is from this flame that the candle of the present valedictorian is lighted and used to pass the flame to all members of the current senior class.