Hadley-Luzerne bringing more students back to classrooms; other districts want to follow suit

More local school districts want to bring students back for in-person instruction and are hoping that the state eases the social distancing requirement to make it more feasible.
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the districts plans to bring its high school seniors back into the building on Monday. Then, students in grades nine through 11 would come back on April 19. Students in grade seven and eight would follow.
The K-6 students have in-person school every day, according to Baker. The students in grades seven through 12 are divided into two groups and alternate in-person and remote learning every two days.
Baker believes online learning has been OK, but not effective. More students are failing courses.
“They need to be in front of their teachers and I have a teaching staff that wants them there,” he said.
Baker said more students are not eligible to participate in athletics because of low marks.
However, he said he does not have the capacity to bring all students in-house with the current requirement for 6 feet of social distancing with masks. Baker said he would have to spread students in the same class out over two rooms.
He said he hopes the state will reduce the social distancing requirement to 3 feet, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent guidance.
Baker is optimistic as the COVID-19 numbers have come down and more people are getting vaccinated.
“We haven’t had a case in over 30 days,” he said.
The district tests many children because it has an on-site health clinic.
Baker added that because the district opted into high-risk sports, he believes it was important to bring students back every day for instruction.
Right now, 125 students in grades seven through 12 and 58 in K-6 are fully remote. Those numbers have started to come down as more people have sought to return to in-person learning.
Baker said it is important to get back to in-person learning so students can catch up on lost learning.
“We’re still working out logistics. I’d love to have everybody back in place (in person) for the fourth quarter if we can do it,” he said.
Warrensburg, Salem eyeing options
Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski is also looking to bring students back.
The students alternate between in-person and remote learning every two days.
All the students with disabilities who have wanted to come have been allowed to return for daily in-person instruction. He is now trying to bring 12th graders back.
“I just feel terrible for our seniors, (who) at this point have missed an entire year of normal school,” he said.
However, Goralski said it is difficult to maintain social distancing.
Goralski is also seeing an increase in students who are struggling academically. He estimated there are about 60 students failing a class — about a 25% increase.
It is tough to keep students engaged, according to Goralski. Administrators and school staff have been making phone calls and doing home visits to reach students.
“It’s been a challenge. It’s hard on kids. It’s not the same as being in front of the teacher. It’s not the same as being here seeing their friends,” he said.
Salem also wants to bring back its junior-senior high school students. School officials are considering different instructional plans to bring students back on Fridays for in-person learning. They are seeking parent representatives to serve on a planning team, according to a letter from Julie Adams, principal for seventh through 12th grade.
The virtual meetings will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and March 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Adams at jadams@salemcsd.org or 518-854-7600.
Superintendent of Schools David Glover said Salem currently has all K-12 students divided into two groups. One group has in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and is remote on Wednesday and Thursday. The other group is remote on Monday and Tuesday and in school on Wednesday and Thursday.
A small group of students with greater needs and who are in self-contained classrooms attend school in person Monday through Thursday.
All students are remote on Friday, according to Glover.
The district is in the middle of a capital project, so it has had some space issues.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.