Hadley-Luzerne bringing more students back to classrooms; other districts want to follow suit

More local school districts want to bring students back for in-person instruction and are hoping that the state eases the social distancing requirement to make it more feasible.

Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the districts plans to bring its high school seniors back into the building on Monday. Then, students in grades nine through 11 would come back on April 19. Students in grade seven and eight would follow.

The K-6 students have in-person school every day, according to Baker. The students in grades seven through 12 are divided into two groups and alternate in-person and remote learning every two days.

Baker believes online learning has been OK, but not effective. More students are failing courses.

“They need to be in front of their teachers and I have a teaching staff that wants them there,” he said.

Baker said more students are not eligible to participate in athletics because of low marks.

However, he said he does not have the capacity to bring all students in-house with the current requirement for 6 feet of social distancing with masks. Baker said he would have to spread students in the same class out over two rooms.