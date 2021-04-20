Hadley-Luzerne adds counselor, enhances summer programs in $21.77 million budget

LAKE LUZERNE — An additional counselor and enhanced summer programs are among the highlights of a $21.77 million budget adopted on Monday by the Hadley-Luzerne Board of Education.

The budget proposal increases spending by $311,000, or 1.45%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 0.5% to $11.235 million. The district’s cap is 1.07%.

Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the district added an elementary counselor a couple of years ago and he wanted another counselor to focus on the very early grades. He pointed out that there will be students coming into first grade in the fall who have never set foot in a classroom.

“I think it’s important that we provide enough counseling for kids and put enough people in place to assist our children to get back the learning that they’ve lost,” he said.

The district is expanding its summer offerings, according to Baker. Hadley-Luzerne has been running a summer program, but he wants to open it up to more students. It would run for about four to five weeks through the month of July and into August.

Baker is also meeting with his administrators next week to talk about offering an extended school day program during the academic year. The district used to have one.