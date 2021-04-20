Hadley-Luzerne adds counselor, enhances summer programs in $21.77 million budget

LAKE LUZERNE — An additional counselor and enhanced summer programs are among the highlights of a $21.77 million budget adopted on Monday by the Hadley-Luzerne Board of Education.
The budget proposal increases spending by $311,000, or 1.45%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 0.5% to $11.235 million. The district’s cap is 1.07%.
Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the district added an elementary counselor a couple of years ago and he wanted another counselor to focus on the very early grades. He pointed out that there will be students coming into first grade in the fall who have never set foot in a classroom.
“I think it’s important that we provide enough counseling for kids and put enough people in place to assist our children to get back the learning that they’ve lost,” he said.
The district is expanding its summer offerings, according to Baker. Hadley-Luzerne has been running a summer program, but he wants to open it up to more students. It would run for about four to five weeks through the month of July and into August.
Baker is also meeting with his administrators next week to talk about offering an extended school day program during the academic year. The district used to have one.
“We’re going to bring that back again with the federal stimulus money,” he said. The district is set to receive about $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Baker said he would like it to be a hands-on program with students getting outdoors and making it fun.
“I don’t want to sit kids down and have them doing math for another hour,” he said.
In addition, the budget contains funding to send more students to BOCES career and technical education programs and to buy textbooks for a new curriculum at the elementary school.
There were no major cost drivers in this year’s budget — just the normal increases in salaries and benefits, according to Baker.
The board is in the midst of negotiating with its teachers and CSEA union. School officials have factored those costs into the budget.
Enrollment stands at about 670 students.
He said the district is trying to keep the tax levy increase very low in recognition of the hard times people are facing.
In addition to the budget, voters on May 18 will decide whether to spend up to $254,000 to purchase two 65-passenger school buses. Incumbent Lia Braico and newcomer Justin Hunt are running unopposed for two three-year seats on the Board of Education.
Voters will also decide whether to approve a budget of $19,500 for the Rockwell Falls Public Library. Trustees Loretta Mulson and John Plantier are running unopposed for two three-year seats on the library board.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.