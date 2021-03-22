Granville teachers seek arbitration over stalled contract negotiations

GRANVILLE — Teachers are heading to arbitration after going nearly two years without a new contract.
Granville Teachers Association President Lisa Davidson sent out a news release last week, saying teachers will take the matter before the Public Employee Relations Board.
The teachers say they are among the lowest paid in the region, and the district wants them to switch to a less expensive high-deductible health insurance plan.
Davidson said the district has adequate financial reserves and money coming from the federal stimulus package, so it can afford to compensate teachers adequately.
“Despite being more than able to pay Granville’s teachers on par with other regional schools, the Board of Education and Granville Superintendent McGurl refuse not only to do so, but have also insisted upon changing all teachers’ health insurance to a high-deductible plan immediately at ratification,” she said in a statement.
Davidson said the district’s proposal would keep pay low for Granville's teachers, especially for veteran teachers on the top tier of the salary schedule.
Under the district’s proposal, starting salary would be about $44,000, according to a chart provided with the press release. The starting salary is now $41,130.
The salary for a teacher with 26 years of experience would be a little more than $80,000 under the proposal. The current top step on the salary schedule is $69,568.
The starting salary in Cambridge is $44,470 and the top salary at step 30 is $88,989. In Salem, the starting salary is about $43,000 and the top step salary in year 24 is about $86,000, according to the current contracts available on SeeThroughNY.net.
Hartford and Argyle are between the $80,000 and $90,000 range for the top steps, according to a fact sheet provided by the union.
Davidson pointed out in the news release that, during the last two years, the budget built in raises for teachers, but they were not paid out because of the lapsed contract. So, there is extra money.
By law, districts are not allowed to have more than 4% of their budget in reserve. Davidson said the district is keeping about 23% in reserve. That figure could not be confirmed by the district.
Insurance changes sought
Davidson said the district wants teachers to switch to a high-deductible plan, requiring participants to pay out-of-pocket for certain expenses before hitting a threshold when insurance kicks in.
As of July 1, 2015, teachers have only two options for health insurance. They can choose an alternate PPO plan and have the district pick up 89% of the cost for an individual plan or 86% for a family plan, according to the current contract.
Or they can choose the PPO plan that is more costly to the district and pay the difference in costs between the two plans.
Davidson said McGurl, the superintendent, has pressured the union to ratify the agreement or risk having retroactive pay taken away for every month it fails to do so.
High turnover
The contract dispute has resulted in a high turnover rate, Davidson said.
“Turnover has a seriously detrimental effect upon student achievement," she said in a news release.
“A constant ebb and flow of faculty and staff like Granville experiences year after year is destabilizing to the entire infrastructure of the school," she said.
But teachers have continued to work hard and be professional, she said.
“Teachers have continued to teach classes with all of their normal enthusiasm and rigor and empathy. They have coached, even outside on asphalt courts in the snow and ice with wet basketballs. They have run their clubs, signed up for committees, met with parents, tutored struggling students and in general have continued business as usual through all of this,” she said.
The school board is also talking about making cuts — despite an estimated $2.3 million in stimulus headed to the district.
“The Granville Teachers Association would like the community to know the education of this community’s children should take precedence over financial hoarding,” she said.
Davidson did not return a message on Monday, seeking further comment about the impasse.
The contract expired on June 30, 2019. Negotiations started in the fall of 2018. Mediation sessions continued into 2020 until stopping because of the pandemic. They resumed last fall.
Under state law, the terms of the existing agreement stay in effect until a new one is negotiated. Teachers continue to receive their step salary increases for another year of service. Teachers are also prohibited from striking.
McGurl said Monday he had not received any recent correspondence from the teachers union. After The Post-Star forwarded him a copy of the write-up sent to the paper, he provided the following response:
“We were surprised and disappointed that the Granville Teachers Association would respond to the school district’s latest contract offer through the newspaper rather than notifying the district directly,” he said in an email. “The district has consistently bargained in good faith with the GTA to reach a competitive salary and benefits package that enables us to provide our students with an outstanding educational experience while keeping our costs affordable to district taxpayers.”
McGurl said the district did not receive any counter-proposal to its most recent offer on Jan. 14.
“While we respectfully disagree with the GTA’s characterization of our proposal as presented to The Post-Star, we believe the right thing to do at this time is to address those inaccuracies directly with GTA members,” he said.
