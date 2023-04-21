GRANVILLE — The 2023-2024 budget for the Granville Central School District reflects a more than $1 million increase over the 2022-2023 budget, but also promises a reduction in property taxes.

The district projects that only $5,828,507 of the proposed $29.676 million budget for 2023-2024 would come from property taxes compared with $6,476,119 in 2022-2023.

Planned spending increases include another $30,000 to the school’s interscholastic sports budget for a total of $399,301, almost a 9% jump from last year’s total. A majority of the budget goes to coaching stipends and fees for officials as well as uniforms and supplies for each sport.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the governor’s Executive Budget is proposing $34.5 billion in traditional school aid — the highest level of state aid in the state’s history.

Granville would receive more than a 7% increase in Foundation Aid over 2022-2023 amounts in the 2023-2024 Executive Budget proposal. This increase translates to $1,103,390.

Foundation Aid is the main state source of general operating funds for school districts. The governor’s budget proposal includes the final year of the state’s three-year commitment to fully fund Foundation Aid. The proposed increase in Foundation Aid is $2.7 billion, or 12.82%, over the 2022-2023 school year. Under the proposal, every school district is guaranteed a minimum foundation aid increase of 3% over school year 2022-2023 funding. All districts are now at 100% phase-in formula for Foundation Aid.

Built into the Foundation Aid is a new category that will be restricted for “High Impact Tutoring.” Granville is eligible for $100,000 of the funds to deliver small group or individual tutoring sessions in reading and mathematics to students in grades 3-8, designated by each school district as at risk of falling below state standards. Districts will determine who is at risk and when they are no longer at risk.

The district is proposing a $6,697,439 tax levy, a 3.4% increase from last year’s proposal which saw a 0% increase. According to the school’s board presentation, “based on tax cap formula, and allowable levy growth factor, Granville can raise the tax levy $221,320 without a supermajority vote.”

The state’s property tax cap limits the annual property tax levy increase to the lesser of the rate of inflation or 2%.

A public hearing on the budget that was adopted on Monday is set for May 8 at 6 p.m. inside the high school library at 58 Quaker St., Granville. The vote is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 in the high school gymnasium.