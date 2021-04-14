Granville school board adopts budget that cuts tax levy

School officials will also be paving the parking lot at the bus garage, which she said is not safe. That project alone will cost about $500,000.

Among some of the factors in this year’s budget is a decrease in the number of tuition-paying students from Vermont.

Somich is only budgeting $562,000 in the new school year — down from $1 million. She is projecting about 60 students. There are 18 Vermont seniors graduating this year.

The tax levy for Granville taxpayers would decrease from $16.26 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.70 per $1,000. A homeowner with property assessed at $150,000 would see a decrease of $234 in their 2021-2022 tax bill.

Somich said there are people struggling to pay taxes. About 8.8% of taxes have not been collected. The percentage of uncollected taxes has ranged from a high of 9.7% in 2018 to a low of 7.64% in 2019 over the last five years.

Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the stimulus funds are helping with the district’s efforts to “right-size” its budget.