Granville school board adopts budget that cuts tax levy

GRANVILLE — The Granville Board of Education on Monday adopted a $27 million budget that reduces the tax levy by 8.5%, which is largely due to a big increase in state aid.
The proposed spending plan for 2021-2022 is an increase of about $875,000, or 3.35%, over the current year’s budget. The tax levy would decrease $600,000 from the current year — going from $7.076 million to $6.476 million.
District Business Manager Cathy Somich said state aid funds about 71% of the budget. Granville is set to receive $19.56 million in 2021-2022 compared with $17.94 million in the current school year.
Somich said school officials felt comfortable about lowering the tax levy, which has been flat for about five years. The tax levy funds 24% of the budget.
The district is set to receive $1.074 million from the first COVID-19 relief package and another $3.6 million spread out over multiple years through the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Somich cautioned about overreliance on the additional stimulus money. These are one-time funds and they should be used for expenses like debt reduction or capital projects — not to finance operations, she said.
In a similar way, the district tries not to rely too heavily on its surplus funds to support the operating budget. Somich said Granville will use its savings in the next budget to purchase two new buses, a bus lift, spectator bleachers for the junior-senior high school athletic field and scoreboard for the softball field.
School officials will also be paving the parking lot at the bus garage, which she said is not safe. That project alone will cost about $500,000.
Among some of the factors in this year’s budget is a decrease in the number of tuition-paying students from Vermont.
Somich is only budgeting $562,000 in the new school year — down from $1 million. She is projecting about 60 students. There are 18 Vermont seniors graduating this year.
The tax levy for Granville taxpayers would decrease from $16.26 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.70 per $1,000. A homeowner with property assessed at $150,000 would see a decrease of $234 in their 2021-2022 tax bill.
Somich said there are people struggling to pay taxes. About 8.8% of taxes have not been collected. The percentage of uncollected taxes has ranged from a high of 9.7% in 2018 to a low of 7.64% in 2019 over the last five years.
Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the stimulus funds are helping with the district’s efforts to “right-size” its budget.
He initially was going to cut three elementary teachers based upon declining enrollment. The pandemic relief has allowed the district to pare that down to elimination of one teaching position. Two other elementary teachers are being reassigned to other positions focused on literacy and addressing learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and online instruction.
The district is looking to reduce the number of sections of classes from four to three for kindergarten through fourth grade. That would change the class size from a range of 13 to 16 students in a class to 18 to 22 students in a class, according to the budget handout.
McGurl said this is all dependent on final enrollment numbers.
One of the concerns expressed by teachers through emailed public comment was about increasing class sizes. The teachers said there is research that says smaller class sizes improve student learning.
Lisa Davidson, president of the Granville Teachers Association, had questioned previously why the district would be making cuts when it has a large surplus. The union plans to seek arbitration for lack of progress of resolving an outstanding contract.
McGurl said on Monday that he does not agree with that research.
“There is an equal body of evidence that says that small classroom sizes don’t necessarily solve all the problems,” he said.
The district is also adding a social worker to assist students at Granville Elementary School and Mary J. Tanner School and adding an agricultural program at the high school. It is reinstating the programs cut during the 2020-2021 school year, including Young Scholars, elementary summer enrichment and arts and education.
In addition, voters on May 18 will be asked to approve a ballot proposition that would authorize creating a capital reserve. Up to $700,000 from the fund balance would be transferred into this fund to start, and it would be capped at $5 million.
Also, residents will choose three members for three-year terms on the Granville Board of Education. The seats are currently held by Patricia Aunchman, Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.