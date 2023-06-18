When:
- June 23, 6:30 p.m.
Where:
- Granville Junior-Senior High School front lawn.
Valedictorian:
- Lilly Strout. Strout is a three-sport varsity letterwoman in volleyball, basketball, and softball, and serves as class president. She also serves on the student council and plays the flute in the band. Strout is going to attend SUNY Adirondack to pursue a nursing degree.
Salutatorian:
- Matthew Fisher. Fisher is president of the Granville High School Technology Club and president of the National Honors Society. He is going to study electrical engineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.
Rest of top 10: Sydney Liebig, Jordan Chadwick, Tressa Burch, Trevor McKnight, Kalyn Gould, Corey McMoriss-Lawless, Kerri Jennings, and Kristian Streiber.