The average statewide high school graduation rate increased slightly from 86.1% to 87% and local districts also saw gains.

2022 graduation rates School district 2022 2021 Change Argyle 85 81 0 Bolton 100 100 0 Cambridge 91 93 3 Corinth 89 88 0 Fort Ann 81 84 3 Fort Edward 82 72 10 Glens Falls 82 79 3 Granville 83 85 -2 Greenwich 92 91 1 Hadley-Luzerne 84 82 2 Hartford 89 85 4 Hudson Falls 74 81 -7 Indian Lake 92 100 -8 Johnsburg 95 85 10 Lake George 94 90 4 Long Lake N.A. N.A. N.A. Minerva 71 89 -18 Newcomb 100 100 0 North Warren 73 83 -10 Queensbury 92 88 4 Salem 86 86 0 Saratoga Springs 93 94 -1 Schroon Lake 88 100 -12 Schuylerville 99 93 6 South Glens Falls 86 91 -5 Ticonderoga 90 91 -1 Warrensburg 93 81 12 Whitehall 76 70 6

The rate measures the percentage of students who started in the fall of 2018 that graduated by August 2022.

Over half of the districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area had increases in the graduation rate.

Glens Falls increased by 3 percentage points to 82%. Queensbury went from 88% to 92%.

Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon attributed the change to the work the district has done to make students feel connected to the school.

“Queensbury UFSD has worked to focus on increasing student engagement, including a student campaign last year to get involved and stay involved in sports, music and extracurriculars. We believe students invested in the school community will thrive academically and socially,” he said.

Elsewhere, Corinth went up slightly from 88% to 89%. Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton said the district has hired a full-time coordinator to track at-risk students and provide intervention to struggling students. The district also added a new English language arts curriculum and provides ongoing literacy training for its staff.

“We have also added counselors to provide more support for students’ social and emotional well-being post pandemic. Corinth takes great pride in providing individual support for every student,” he said.

“I am extremely proud of our teachers and the effort they make each and every day to help our students succeed. However, we are never satisfied and always trying to improve,” Stratton added.

Some districts dropped

Other districts had decreases. Hudson Falls went from 81% to 74%. Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said increasing the graduation rate has been a focus since he started at the district in 2021.

Among the initiatives the district has undertaken is to add staff to increase the number of electives at both the middle school and high school and add new programs such as an agricultural program.

“We tried to focus on getting kids connected with school again. We added electives so they have a reason to want to be here above and beyond the courses that are traditionally offered,” he said in a telephone interview.

Hudson Falls also has added over a dozen new intramurals and extracurricular activities such as e-sports, summer band program, art and literary magazine club and wellness and mindfulness club, according to Ward.

He said the goal is to get students to school. It has been a challenge to get attendance to return to pre-pandemic levels, as COVID-19 disrupted the structure students had.

“We really do think if we can get our kids to attend school more regularly, we can move the needle on all the challenges we’re seeing,” he said.

The district also increased behavioral health services at the high school and middle school and added more counselors and social workers at the elementary level, according to Ward.

While not excited to see the decrease in the graduation rate, Ward said he is encouraged that the data also shows that 15% of the 2018 group of students are still enrolled — meaning they are still working to complete their schoolwork to graduate.

“Give those kids credit hanging in there,” he said.

Other districts that decreased include Cambridge, Fort Ann, Granville, Indian Lake, Minerva, North Warren, Salem, Schroon Lake and South Glens Falls.

Statewide trends

New York State School Boards Association spokeswoman Cathy Woodruff said it is good that the graduation rates continue on an upward trend, but there is still more work to do.

“We’re still concerned that there are such disparities between overall performance and particular groups of students, including Black and Hispanic students, students with disabilities and students with disadvantages economically as well,” she said.

For Black students, the graduation rate increased from 80.3% to 81.8%. For Hispanic students, it went from 80.2% to 80.3%.

Schools are still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are a variety of factors that may have affected students’ learning.

“Maybe they didn’t do well with remote learning or maybe they couldn’t access remote learning well because of a broadband issue. Certainly, there were social disruptions,” she said.

“In some ways, it’s remarkable that the trend has continued to come up with as many challenges students and families have had,” she added.

State education officials quietly released the data on Thursday without a lot of fanfare or advance warning. There was not a briefing from the commissioner but merely a link to a PowerPoint presentation and a statement.

“New York’s graduation rate continues its steady, upward trend. Despite the sustained trajectory, additional work must be done to improve outcomes for all students, especially our most vulnerable populations,” spokeswoman Emily DeSantis said in the statement. “Schools use several strategies to assess student learning so appropriate services and supports can be provided. Additionally, teachers use multiple measures to determine if students have attained the knowledge and skills required to pass their courses and are ready to graduate.”

“Graduation rates are one data point that helps the department identify which districts and schools need support,” she went on to say. “Our goal is to enable schools to provide different levels of support to each student based on what they need to be successful. The department remains committed to removing barriers to opportunity for students and providing a foundation for educational excellence and equity to serve New York’s diverse student population.”

MICHAEL GOOT

