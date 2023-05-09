GLENS FALLS — Eloise Duggal spent a year serving as the student representative on the Glens Falls Board of Education and as senior year comes to an end for her, she said she is ready to use her experiences.

Duggal started being the student representative on the board in the fall following voter approval in May 2022 of a ballot proposition to add a nonvoting student member of the board.

She said that not only is she thankful for her experiences, but is also excited to use them beyond the district as she moves on to the next chapter.

“It’s hard to condense to one presentation actually,” she said at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Duggal presented on the opportunities the Glens Falls City School District has to offer to students both inside and outside of the classroom. She said that dedicated teachers, outside programs such as BOCES, guidance and flexibility all come into play in the district’s academics.

“I think all of these things really come together in Glens Falls High School to ensure that students are getting the schedule that they need and best suits them,” she said. “If there was a class that they couldn’t take at our school, there’s always an opportunity to go to to a different outside program like BOCES or the International Baccalaureate Program (at Queensbury High School) that not only allows you to explore your individual interest, it help you get college credits.”

She said that by adding guidance and flexibility, it feels like a support system from the district by making services available to students, so they can dig into their interests.

“I’ve never felt like I haven’t been able to pursue something that I was interested in,” she said.

Duggal said the district’s art program, with “extremely knowledgeable teachers,” was said to have been a great experience for Duggal while she took painting and drawing classes. Teachers knew when to let the students problem-solve a creative block and come to their own conclusion as an artist.

Although she was not a participant in the theater or music department, she reflected on the communal aspect of their impact to the district.

“I’ve been able to attend a few of their concerts and it was always a great experience. ... It’s great for the community just to go to the concerts and stay connected,” she said.

For the extracurriculars that she isn’t a member of, she went the extra mile of reporting to the board members the student body’s opinions. She is in the New Visions Engineering program, has played four years of varsity soccer and two years of varsity lacrosse.

“One of the first things we did my freshman year was Club Fair in the library and it becomes apparent how many people who not only do it for a college application, but to socialize and stay active in the community,” she said.

The sports program is a favorite of Duggal’s and she said that the number of student-athletes is the perfect amount to keep the program running.

“I think we display some of the best sportsmanship in the region,” she said.

Duggal also took part in student government and said that students’ opinions hold a lot of weight in the district. She said she’s had firsthand experiences with her opinion not only being taken into consideration, but valued.

“I’ve always wanted to collaborate with other students and make sure our opinions of our experience is taken into account... Student Government and involvement is one of the key reasons why I can sit here today and make this presentation is always something I will be thankful for,” she said.

Duggal is in the top 11 students of the Class of 2023 as there was a tie for tenth place this year. Superintendent of Schools Krislynn Dengler said that it has been a pleasure to have Duggal on the board.

“Eloise has been a great addition as our first ever ex officio student member. She truly cares about Glens Falls city schools,” she said. “We look forward to continuing this opportunity for students to experience local governance as well as bring a student perspective to the Board of Education.”