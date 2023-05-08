GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District Board of Education hosted a public hearing Monday for its proposed budget of $57.14 million that goes before voters next week.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Bobby Yusko, Administrative Assistance Amy Towers and Superintendent Krislynn Dengler discussed the 2023-24 budget proposal during Monday’s hearing. No one from the public spoke.

Compared to the 2022-23 budget, Yusko said there will be a 12.95% increase in spending, amounting to $6.55 million. Towers explained that the increase includes a planned transfer of funds that district already has in hand. The district proposed moving $5.495 million to the capital fund, to help fund the $32.1 million capital project approved by voters in December 2021. Those funds are $250,000 from the district’s old capital reserve fund, which was established in 2009, and $5.245 million of appropriated unassigned fund balance, which is savings the district has accumulated over the years.

The budget’s proposed tax levy would increase by 2.57%, which is equal to the cap set by the state. As a result, a simple majority of voter approval is all that is needed for the spending plan to be passed.

Towers went on to say that the transferred funds are part of the district’s capital plan for ensuring the project has no tax impact.

The $250,000 transfer from the older reserve fund requires voter approval as a special proposition that will be on the ballot next to the budget question.

Other budget proposal highlights include a new driver’s education program, academic intervention services in math for elementary school students, strategic planning, structured professional development and the creation of a director of multi-tiered system of supports position to support students with academic and social-emotional needs, Yusko said.

Yusko said a $495,260 increase in the equipment expenditure line would cover the purchase of two new 65-passenger buses ($160,000 each) and the residual buy-out of two existing 65-passenger buses, from a May 2017 voter-approved bus lease.

The budget also has funding for the cost of the replacement of the artificial turf on the high school athletic field. The final call for the design of the turf will be mostly black with the new branding of the Glens Falls Black Bears, the school district’s new nickname.

It will cost $40,000 to have the darker design and Dengler said the price of the project will not change as it has been passed by voters already.

“The voters approved a set amount and I just want to be clear that $40,000 will bump something (another project) out (to happen later). It doesn’t mean we can’t take care of it in our future budget with other money, but we can’t just say ‘We have $40,000 lying around, we can just do that,’” she said. “We’re not adding money to the project.”

Voters can hit the polls at Stanford Street School on May 16 between noon to 9 p.m. to cast their votes.