GLENS FALLS — After 10 long years of service to the Glens Falls community, Jeremy Deason attended his final Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.

Deason was recognized for his years of service with a plaque, gifted by board President Tim Graham.

“It’s your last meeting and we have a plaque for you as an award of excellence to the Board of Education, but it’s very appropriate. It says, ‘by word and deed, your presence has enriched the life of students,’ which I find really fitting,” he said. “This award acknowledges Jeremy Deason for 10 years of service in education.”

Deason said he was grateful for his time with the board and his wife, Cassie, brought the board cookies along with a few balloons as a thank you.

“It’s been a good 10 years. We’re in a really good spot with the district, and I’m excited for you guys to get to go on. And Sara (DiLandro) to be coming on and will be a great addition to the board,” he said.

DiLandro was elected to the school board last month. She was uncontested and received 482 votes.

In her report, Superintendent of Schools Krislynn Dengler, gave compliments to students for the last group of projects that are taking place before the end of the school year. She spoke about the art department’s art expo, eighth grade spring fling, and more.

Dengler also addressed the middle school assistant principal search, saying the district to three finalists after reviewing more applications than expected.

“There were a lot of excellent candidates and I’m just so excited because we were worried about the sheer number of applicants because there are nearby schools that are doing similar searches,” she said.

The district conducted the three final interviews on Tuesday and there will be an announcement to come in July about their selection.