GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District's student cabinet has gathered the data and put forth a recommendation of four different mascot finalists.

The top four choices of Knights, Wolves, Black Bears and Hawks was announced by Superintendent Krislynn Dengler last week.

"From hundreds of additional data points, the cabinet distilled the final choices for Glens Falls’ new mascot: Knights, Wolves, Black Bears, and Hawks! It is very important to note that we will remain GF Nation, and continue using that moniker going forward," she said in an email that was also posted to the district website.

The student cabinet began the process of collecting data in February from rounds of surveys to find what values the district embodies and to identity drivers through a workshop.

The student cabinet also provides periodic updates to the district's board of education, most recently on March 13. Liam Burgess, a student on the cabinet, has expressed joy about working on such an impactful project.

"It’s really cool to be the head of such a big project," he said.

Dengler said in the release that the district and cabinet members "are simply choosing a mascot to go with" GF Nation. She has stood behind when the students have presented at board meetings and has highlighted some of the members' work outside of the cabinet meetings.

"The cabinet has already agreed to keep GF Nation, as it embodies our core values. The mascot gives us an icon to rally school spirit around. Please be sure to watch for the community survey release on GFSD.org later this week, and participate in the process," she said in Tuesday's email.

The community survey for input on Knights, Wolves, Black Bears and Hawks will be open until March 30. During the coming week the cabinet and Dengler will prepare their recommendations for the board and present them Monday, April 3.

On June 30, the Glens Falls City School District will remove all former mascot identifiers and they will be retired. Dengler has said throughout the transition that the mascot change will not change the history of what district officials and supporters refer to as "GF Nation."

Burgess urged the same at the January board meeting.

"We weren’t always the Indians and so we are capable of making a change despite people not really liking it and our colors will stay red and black. Those aren’t going to change,” he said.

The process at Glens Falls began in response to a directive from the New York State Education Department, which in November ordered all school districts in the state to remove Native American mascot and associated icons, including the GFCSD arrowhead, from the public school system.

