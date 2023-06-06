GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City Schools Board of Education has appointed Paul Morcone to be the next principal of Big Cross Elementary.

Currently an elementary principal in Granville, Morcone will replace Big Cross Principal Debbie Hall, who is retiring after 29 years with the district in roles that have also included chief information officer, teacher, job coach and director of the 21st Century Learning grant.

Morcone, who will begin this fall, said it’s an honor to become part of “Glens Falls Nation.”

“It’s exciting to be able to partner with the families, faculty, staff, and community of Big Cross Elementary,” he said in a news release. “I look forward to collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure that safety, academics, and student needs are met and carried out with intentionality and focus. My family and I are embracing this opportunity and excited for this journey,” he said.

Morcone was principal at Mary J. Tanner Elementary in the Granville Central School District for the past five years. He’s also served as the pre-K-12th grade assistant principal in Stillwater, and taught for 13 years at the elementary level in the Shenendehowa and Hoosic Valley school systems.

He said one of his first priorities will be to work with Big Cross faculty members to make an impact in their instructional programs. Morcone believes leadership takes patience, planning, collaboration and interpersonal skills to maintain a structured, yet nurturing environment for students, according to the release.

During his tenure at Mary J. Tanner Elementary, he has led research-based implementations for ELA and math programs in the school, and hopes to do the same at Big Cross

Hall has lived in and served the Glens Falls community her entire life, according to a biography provided by Big Cross teacher Jen Chapman. Hall was a student at Big Cross Street Elementary School from 1972 to 1979, and during her high school years she was an active student-athlete, playing field hockey, volleyball, basketball and softball. She also was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1985.

After graduating in 1989 from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, where she played Division II basketball for all four years, she pursued a master’s degree in education and was hired as a kindergarten teacher at Jackson Heights in the fall of 1996.

She began teaching second grade at Jackson Heights in 1997, and she coached Glens Falls girls’ basketball from 1998 to 2004. She left in 2005 to pursue a degree in administration, which she completed in 2009.

During that time, she was working in Glens Falls Schools as the administrator of the 21st century grant and then, as director of technology. In 2009, she became principal of Big Cross and made it her mission to know the name of every single child at the school.

GFSD will be holding the assembly at 9 a.m. on June 14 in the school gymnasium at 15 Big Cross St. for Hall. In addition, the school will be holding a “Backyard Bash” from 3 to 5 p.m. the same day to celebrate the end of the school year and Hall’s retirement.