Glens Falls man charged with robbery

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Speedway on Aviation Road. When officers arrived, the victim reported that an acquaintance of his, 22-year-old Anthony L. Dean, and an unknown man were responsible for forcibly taking a large amount of money, according to a news release.
Dean and the other man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Glens Falls Police officers later located the vehicle at Dean’s residence.
He was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.
Dean was sent to Warren County Jail on an unrelated warrant.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
