 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls man charged with robbery
0 comments
top story

Glens Falls man charged with robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony L. Dean

Dean

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Speedway on Aviation Road. When officers arrived, the victim reported that an acquaintance of his, 22-year-old Anthony L. Dean, and an unknown man were responsible for forcibly taking a large amount of money, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dean and the other man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Glens Falls Police officers later located the vehicle at Dean’s residence.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Dean was sent to Warren County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

0 comments
0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 school voting summaries
Education

2021 school voting summaries

School district voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets and school board candidates. Here are summaries of what will be voted on in The Post-Star's coverage area. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward urges support for the budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News