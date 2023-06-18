When:
- June 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where:
- Glens Falls High School Auditorium
Number of graduates:
- 120
Valedictorian:
- Clara Avery
Salutatorian:
- Katherine Lieberth
Top 11 (tie for 10th):
- Julian Stedman, Claire Seleen, Eloise Duggal, Hilary Burns, Sophie Campopiano, Ryan Healy, Dorothy France-Miller, Fiona Bombard, and Julia Kress.
Keynote speakers:
- Graduating seniors Aiden Gormley and Aliveah Nelson.
Interesting fact: They are a tight-knit group that is supportive of each other.