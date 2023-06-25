GLENS FALLS — The 120 graduates of Glens Falls High School’s Class of 2023 were encouraged to have credibility, resiliency and adaptability before they entered the next phase of their lives.

Valedictorian Clara Avery recalled how the first advice they got when they entered high school as freshmen was to always walk on the right side of the hallway. She said that became irrelevant when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.

“There isn’t a school hallway to walk down on the way to your bedroom for a Google Meet,” she said. “The day-to-day of high school came to a screeching halt.”

“We found that we are more resourceful and resilient than we imagined,” she went on to say. “It became apparent that life involves more than walking on a freshly waxed floor. There are twists and turns, potholes and detours. The building we thought was our school was no longer a reality. We learned to adapt.”

Avery said they were helped along the way by the adults in the community including teachers to learn the new skill of adaptability and setting a good example of how to face the unknown.

Salutatorian Katherine Lieberth encouraged the graduates to share their talents with others and take the initiative to make their communities better places to live.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds and the way you make the world your own,” she said.

For the first time ever, the school had a contest to determine two student speakers — Aliveah Nelson and Aiden Gormley.

Gormley shared some lessons that he has learned. He said you will make some mistakes in life, but learning the lesson is crucial. He said there will be peaks and valleys in life.

“The most important is the journey and the people who climbed with you,” he said.

He also said that the students should never lose their curiosity or desire to learn.

And people should remember to express gratitude.

The Class of 2023 made a donation to the National Alliance for Children’s Grief, which is an organization that is dedicated to helping and raising awareness of children who are grieving a death.

Principal Kevin Warren shared some statistics about the Class of 2023. They have spent 26,000 hours practicing on a field, court or track. They have done over 3,200 hours of volunteer work including about 1,200 through the National Honor Society. They have logged 5,000 hours rehearing for productions, which paid off with three awards at the High School Musical Theatre Awards including Best Musical. Eight students are going on to college. Six are going to trade schools or apprenticeship programs, 18 are going into the workforce and four are going to serve their country.

After going through all those statistics, Warren said the most important value students can have is credibility. Take the knowledge they learn and put it to good use.

“If you can’t apply what you have learned from those credentials, you will not have any credibility,” he said.

Warren said students will “figure it out” along the way with the help of those who love them.

Superintendent of Schools Krislynn Dengler told the graduates that there may have been some times in their lives when they asked if they were up for this and times when they doubted themselves.

“You got up, pushed on and leveled up,” she said.

Dengler said they relied on “resilience and grit.” She furthered defined grit by using each of the letters in the world – greatness, rising above, integrity and team.

She has seen the students exhibit all those qualities.

“Reach for that hand of help. Continue the climb. You are resilient,” she said.