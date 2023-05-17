Local high schools were honored for their hard work, passion and musical performances at the High School Musical Theatre Awards, held Saturday at Proctors in Schenectady.

Both Glens Falls and Queensbury High School brought home three awards for their spring musical productions. GFHS brought to life "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and QHS presented “Shrek The Musical.”

QHS Drama Club took top honors in Best Musical for Tier A, Best Choreography and Best Set Construction. This was the first time Queensbury has ever won awards in these three categories.

GFHS took home awards for Best Technical Execution, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical for Tier B.

Avery Babson, director of the GFHS theater department, said it was an incredible honor for not only the department, but also the community of Glens Falls. The school was nominated for five awards overall.

"The one we were most excited for was Best Musical because we got to perform one more time on stage. When comparing the arts to sports, sports you get to showcase your skills all the time and that's not the same with theater," she said. "The students had the time of their life and it wasn't seen as a competition, but awards for memories that will last a lifetime."

Babson also said that some of the helping hands in QHS's show assisted Glens Falls, too.

"Receiving the support and help from people in Queensbury or other local school districts shows how we are all one big community," she said.

Babson said it was a pleasure to watch the students along with the music and choreography directors prior to the awards.

"I got to see how much they support one another. One of my students looked at me and said "Oh my god, that was amazing," while talking about another school," she said, "It's not about the award, it was about the experience. They had some tears after it all. It's an honor to win since they worked so hard for that moment."

She said the three lead students in "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" brought a strong feeling of being a family with the entire cast.

"They showed how the arts bring people together; some of them had never been involved with theater before and are now on stage. I love that Proctors is giving the extra boost for experience," she said.

Queensbury's "Shrek The Musical" received six nominations last month, including Best Actor for Carter Sano, who played Shrek, Best Supporting Actress for Delaney Sano, who played Gingy, and Best Ensemble.

The cast performed "Freak Flag" during the ceremony Saturday night on the MainStage at Proctors, and Carter Sano performed in the Best Actors Medley. The show closed with “Brand New Day” from “The Wiz,” featuring students from all participating high schools.

“I am extremely proud of the cast and crew of ‘Shrek’ on their three Proctors High School Musical Theatre Awards,” Director Andy Terry said in a news release from the school district. “All their hard work and dedication certainly paid off.”

Maddie Gaiser, who played Fiona, accepted the Best Musical award. Student choreographer Kendra Jones accepted the award for Best Choreography. And Avery Magee, whose parents built the sets, accepted the Best Set Construction award.

“We didn’t have anyone to build our set this year, so I begged my parents to build it, and I’m so very glad that they did,” Magee said on stage. “It was their first year building our set, and they exceeded expectations.”

The show was comprised of roughly 30 student actors, with 10 students on stage crew and another 20 students working on set design. They were supervised by a new production team of Sean and Amanda Magee.

Saturday's ceremony was presented by the Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by the title sponsor Guilderland Music Academy and media sponsor Times Union.

Two other local schools also earned nominations for this year's awards. South Glens Falls High received five nominations for "Tuck Everlasting," and Schuylerville received three nominations for "Once Upon a Mattress."