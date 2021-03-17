Froats to retire as Fort Ann school superintendent in January

Froats said this has resulted in the district not only making academic gains, but improving the emotional health of students. Fort Ann has shared these best practices with other Washington County schools.

The district also recently completed a nearly $3.7 million capital project.

Among some the improvements include a new “MakerSpace” room, where students can do hands-on projects. The district added a new fitness center, which Froats said students have not been able to use because of the pandemic.

The project addressed other items including fixing roofs, upgrading electrical work, adding security cameras and reconfiguring the parking lot for smooth traffic flow.

Froats said he is pleased that he is leaving the district in good hands both in terms of the physical infrastructure and the instructional programs.

He will miss the students the most, whether it is sharing their excitement of winning state championships in soccer or putting on excellent drama productions.

Froats said he also will miss the relationships he has with faculty and staff and the greater community. The community, he said, has always stepped up to help people who are less fortunate.