Froats to retire as Fort Ann school superintendent in January

FORT ANN — Fort Ann Superintendent of Schools Kevin Froats has announced his retirement effective Jan. 3, 2022, after seven years leading the district.
Froats, who has been superintendent since 2015, said Tuesday he believes it is time, after 37 years of working in public education.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Fort Ann. It’s been a privilege and honor to work here,” he said. “The one thing I tell everybody is we have great students. There are great kids here in Fort Ann. I’ve been fortunate to work with a supportive board. I have an outstanding administrative team, extremely talented and compassionate teachers.”
Froats added that he is particularly impressed with how the staff, including the teachers, administrators, support staff and even custodians, have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m hoping that that by the time I retire in January we’ll be in full in-person learning — back to business as usual,” he said.
The instructional staff had been training in the Google online platform, so it was a smooth transition to remote learning last March, according to Froats.
He said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of is teacher-leader initiatives. Teachers have created professional learning communities. They meet twice a month to talk about students’ academic and social emotional needs, analyze achievement data and implement research-based programs.
Froats said this has resulted in the district not only making academic gains, but improving the emotional health of students. Fort Ann has shared these best practices with other Washington County schools.
The district also recently completed a nearly $3.7 million capital project.
Among some the improvements include a new “MakerSpace” room, where students can do hands-on projects. The district added a new fitness center, which Froats said students have not been able to use because of the pandemic.
The project addressed other items including fixing roofs, upgrading electrical work, adding security cameras and reconfiguring the parking lot for smooth traffic flow.
Froats said he is pleased that he is leaving the district in good hands both in terms of the physical infrastructure and the instructional programs.
He will miss the students the most, whether it is sharing their excitement of winning state championships in soccer or putting on excellent drama productions.
Froats said he also will miss the relationships he has with faculty and staff and the greater community. The community, he said, has always stepped up to help people who are less fortunate.
Froats, who will be 60 when he retires, said he wants to spend more time with his family. He has a daughter living in Stockholm, Sweden, with her husband and two children.
His parents live in St. Augustine, Florida.
Froats enjoys the outdoors, including skiing. He said he looks forward to doing volunteer work and maybe trying his hand at real estate.
Before coming to Fort Ann, Froats served eight years as the principal of Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Saratoga Springs.
Froats began his career as a teacher in the Brewster and Yorktown Central School districts. He taught in the Glens Falls City School District for eight years before becoming assistant principal at Queensbury Elementary School in 1999.
Froats then served as principal of the William H. Barton Intermediate School in the Queensbury Union Free School District for six years before going to the Saratoga Springs position.
Froats said he wanted to give enough notice so the Board of Education could find his successor.
The board accepted his retirement resignation with regret at its Tuesday meeting.
“I want to thank you for seven tremendous years of leadership at the helm of the Fort Ann school district,” said board President James Seeley. “You’re leaving it in a much better place than when you arrived. I appreciate your efforts and your work and your administrative team you put together. Again, congratulations on your retirement.”
Froats is the second school superintendent in recent months to announce his retirement. Warrensburg Superintendent John Goralski will step down in January after eight years leading the district.
