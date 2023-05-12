CHESTERTOWN — Four contenders will be on the ballot for three seats on the North Warren Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.

Incumbents John Maday, Cortney Swan, and Mike Erickson will seek re-election while newcomer Brian Gereau has also thrown his hat in the ring.

“Running for the Board of Education is something I have contemplated for 15-years,” Gereau wrote in a questionnaire by The Post-Star. “I have lived in the district since 1993, and I would like to get more involved in the community.”

Both Maday and Swan said a similar desire to serve the community is what drove them into their positions.

“My original intention was to provide a strong voice for the mothers of the district,” Swan added.

All three candidates who answered the questionnaire either have had, or still have children attending schools in the district. Maday and Gereau cited declining enrollment as a pressing issue facing the district, while Swan’s biggest concern is politically motivated initiatives in the schools.

“Currently, I am concerned with a possible politically motivated push that counters our hometown values, ethics, and morality,” she said.

Gereau said he’s proud of the district and has always had good interactions with staff.

“Their communication with parents and community members is very good,” he said.

Swan, however disagreed.

“Based on community feedback, our district needs to improve our communication effectiveness,” she said.

Maday said there are many challenges facing the district, including “overcoming the insidious challenges of modern society,” and “providing a solid traditional education while meeting the technological and professional needs of the modern world.”

Voting will take place from non to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the North Warren gym.