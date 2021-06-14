Fort Edward to appoint former Granville school leader as interim superintendent

FORT EDWARD — The former leader of the Granville school district is set to be appointed as Fort Edward's interim superintendent.
The Board of Education announced on Monday that it intends to hire Mark Bessen at its meeting on Tuesday.
The appointment will be effective July 1, but Bessen will work some days in the district during the last few weeks of June to help with the transition.
Bessen is replacing Dan Ward, who is leaving after five years to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.
Bessen will serve in the position until the district appoints a permanent person. He will be paid $575 per day.
Because he is a retired administrator, Fort Edward does not have to pay health insurance benefits or contribute to the state retirement system, according to a news release.
Bessen retired in January 2017 after serving as Granville’s superintendent since October 2009. Before that, he spent 13 years at Lake George, where he had been director of administrative services.
Since his retirement, he has served as an interim superintendent, as well as an interim principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The Fort Edward school board had developed a candidate profile of the qualities it would like to see in an interim superintendent.
Among some of the qualities were someone who possesses strong skills in financial management, communication and long-range planning and the ability to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve district goals, such as providing a safe environment and increasing student achievement.
Nine candidates had applied for the interim position.
“Mr. Bessen impressed the board during his interview with his background in education as a superintendent, interim and administrator. His skills and experiences matched our candidate profile. We are confident in his abilities to lead Fort Edward,” said Board of Education President Tom Roche in a news release.
Bessen said he is looking forward to working with the Fort Edward students, staff, faculty, community and Board of Education.
“The community pride and district’s commitment to their students is admirable, and I’m excited to be able to serve as their interim superintendent,” he said in a news release.
Bessen lives in Queensbury with his wife Christina.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.