Fort Edward to appoint former Granville school leader as interim superintendent

FORT EDWARD — The former leader of the Granville school district is set to be appointed as Fort Edward's interim superintendent.

The Board of Education announced on Monday that it intends to hire Mark Bessen at its meeting on Tuesday.

The appointment will be effective July 1, but Bessen will work some days in the district during the last few weeks of June to help with the transition.

Bessen is replacing Dan Ward, who is leaving after five years to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.

Bessen will serve in the position until the district appoints a permanent person. He will be paid $575 per day.

Because he is a retired administrator, Fort Edward does not have to pay health insurance benefits or contribute to the state retirement system, according to a news release.

Bessen retired in January 2017 after serving as Granville’s superintendent since October 2009. Before that, he spent 13 years at Lake George, where he had been director of administrative services.

Since his retirement, he has served as an interim superintendent, as well as an interim principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.