Fort Edward superintendent, Ballston Spa curriculum head vie to lead Hudson Falls school district

HUDSON FALLS — Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward is one of two finalists to be the next leader of the Hudson Falls Central School District.
The other finalist is Kathleen Skellie, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at the Ballston Spa Central School District.
Skellie has been in her current position since December 2018. Before that, she was K-12 instructional coach for the Hudson Falls Central School District from 2016 to 2018, according to her biography.
Skellie has spent 22 years as a secondary level English teacher and literacy coach. She also served as a literacy coach for the South Glens Falls Central School District.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education from Siena College, a master’s degree in K-12 literacy from St. Joseph’s College and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership/administration from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Ward has been Fort Edward’s superintendent since July 1, 2016.
Before coming to Fort Edward, he spent 11 years as the principal of Fort Ann Junior-Senior High School.
Ward began his career in education as a science teacher before becoming principal in 2005.
Ward earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and secondary education from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. He holds certifications in biology-general science 7-12 and school district administration. Ward also completed the superintendent development program at SUNY Oswego, and the advanced study in educational leadership program at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Fort Edward is currently in the middle of a merger study with the South Glens Falls Central School District. The draft report is set to be presented next month. If a merger of the two districts occurs, it would not take effect until July 1, 2022.
Ward is under contract until June 30, 2025, and would have to be kept on in any merger — unless he leaves of his own accord.
Two advisory committees helped narrow the field to these two finalists. The committees included members of the Hudson Falls community, school staff, parents and students.
Hudson Falls Board of Education Vice President Jeff Gaulin said the board is appreciative of the more than 290 people who responded to a survey and participated in a community forum to give input about the qualities they would like the next superintendent to have.
“Additionally, the board would like to thank the 27 advisory committee members who provided invaluable feedback to the board on the four semi-finalists that they interviewed. The two finalists have a great amount of experience in education which makes each of them highly qualified to lead our district,” he said.
Both finalists will participate in final interviews next week.
The successful candidate will take over the district on July 1.
Hudson Falls has been without a permanent superintendent since Linda Goewey retired at the end of July after five years at the helm. Jon Hunter, the retired superintendent of Fairport Central School District in Rochester, is serving as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
