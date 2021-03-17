Fort Edward superintendent, Ballston Spa curriculum head vie to lead Hudson Falls school district

Fort Edward is currently in the middle of a merger study with the South Glens Falls Central School District. The draft report is set to be presented next month. If a merger of the two districts occurs, it would not take effect until July 1, 2022.

Ward is under contract until June 30, 2025, and would have to be kept on in any merger — unless he leaves of his own accord.

Two advisory committees helped narrow the field to these two finalists. The committees included members of the Hudson Falls community, school staff, parents and students.

Hudson Falls Board of Education Vice President Jeff Gaulin said the board is appreciative of the more than 290 people who responded to a survey and participated in a community forum to give input about the qualities they would like the next superintendent to have.

“Additionally, the board would like to thank the 27 advisory committee members who provided invaluable feedback to the board on the four semi-finalists that they interviewed. The two finalists have a great amount of experience in education which makes each of them highly qualified to lead our district,” he said.

Both finalists will participate in final interviews next week.

The successful candidate will take over the district on July 1.

Hudson Falls has been without a permanent superintendent since Linda Goewey retired at the end of July after five years at the helm. Jon Hunter, the retired superintendent of Fairport Central School District in Rochester, is serving as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.

