Fort Edward-South Glens Falls merger report done; school boards to vote in fall whether to continue

FORT EDWARD — Now that the merger report for the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts is done, residents will have the summer to digest its findings before the two school boards decide in October whether to proceed any further.

Consultants from Castallo and Silky presented the report at the advisory committee’s meeting on June 14. Much of the information had already been covered, and this last meeting served as a summation and discussion of next steps.

Both school boards will hear the presentation during a joint meeting in August. Each board will decide on Oct. 6 whether to put the merger before voters. In a merger, the Fort Edward district would dissolve and join with South Glens Falls.

If the boards go forward, the next step would be advisory referendums on Nov. 17, with each district voting separately.

If a majority of residents in each district vote yes, the next step is a binding referendum on Feb. 9, 2022. If both communities vote yes, then the district would be merged as of July 1, 2022.

“If anywhere along the line, any of those votes is negative, this is over. It’s done,” said consultant Alan Pole.

Pole and colleague Deb Ayers went over the high points of the study.