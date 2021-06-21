Fort Edward-South Glens Falls merger report done; school boards to vote in fall whether to continue

FORT EDWARD — Now that the merger report for the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts is done, residents will have the summer to digest its findings before the two school boards decide in October whether to proceed any further.
Consultants from Castallo and Silky presented the report at the advisory committee’s meeting on June 14. Much of the information had already been covered, and this last meeting served as a summation and discussion of next steps.
Both school boards will hear the presentation during a joint meeting in August. Each board will decide on Oct. 6 whether to put the merger before voters. In a merger, the Fort Edward district would dissolve and join with South Glens Falls.
If the boards go forward, the next step would be advisory referendums on Nov. 17, with each district voting separately.
If a majority of residents in each district vote yes, the next step is a binding referendum on Feb. 9, 2022. If both communities vote yes, then the district would be merged as of July 1, 2022.
“If anywhere along the line, any of those votes is negative, this is over. It’s done,” said consultant Alan Pole.
Pole and colleague Deb Ayers went over the high points of the study.
Ayers said enrollment in the Fort Edward school district has dropped from 494 to 396 over a six-year period. It is projected to be 333 students for the 2027-2028 school year.
South Glens Falls enrollment has dropped from 3,136 students to 2,831, and it is expected to be just under 2,500 by 2027-2028.
The merged district would receive nearly $50 million in state incentive aid over a 15-year period.
Pole said a merged district would have more course offerings, extracurricular activities and athletics. There would be more competition among students on teams.
Class sizes would be larger for Fort Edward students in the merged district. About 55% of the secondary level classes in Fort Edward have fewer than 10 students, according to Pole.
“The question is: how long can we maintain this number of courses with this few students in it? The pressure will mount to reduce those classes that have three, four, five students in them,” he said.
Those extremely small sections are not core academic subjects but electives.
The Fort Edward school building would remain open for at least five years after a merger and be used as an elementary school, according to a statement of assurances agreed upon by both districts at the start of the study.
The South Glens Falls Central School District could accommodate all the Fort Edward students, according to Pole.
Also, the state provides about $6 million in building incentive aid over 15 years and new capital projects would receive 98% state aid reimbursement, according to Pole.
The consultants found that South Glens Falls would have to add as many as three bus runs to accommodate the Fort Edward students.
South Glens Falls has a policy of having students ride on a bus for no longer than 75 minutes, and school officials shoot for nothing longer than an hour. Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said in most cases they have no trouble getting under an hour, but three routes that go down to Gansevoort are lengthy.
She said she can have her transportation supervisor start taking a look at routes.
Ayers said Fort Edward residents have worried that students participating in extracurricular activities at South Glens Falls would not be able to walk home.
A merged district would also experience a reduction in tax rates for both Fort Edward and South Glens Falls residents, according to Ayers.
The new district would pay an additional $270,000 in teacher salary costs. Pole said the average Fort Edward teacher would receive about a $5,400 increase, because South Glens Falls has a higher teacher salary schedule.
About four elementary and seven secondary positions could be reduced in a merged district, according to Pole. But it is likely no Fort Edward teacher would lose a job given the historical rates of attrition in both districts.
Pole added that nobody knows exactly what the numbers will be a year from now or five years from now.
He encouraged residents to listen to each other. They should try to see each other’s point of view “in a way that’s understanding, in a way that’s tolerant, in a way that’s kind, in a way that sends the message that you understand that it’s OK to see this differently.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.