Fort Edward seeks interim school leader for 2021-2022 year

“Because of your size and staffing structure, you just don’t want to end up with somebody who says, ‘I don’t know how to do that’ or ‘I haven’t done that in 25 years,’” he added.

Among some of the qualities the board is looking for in the interim superintendent are someone who possesses strong skills in financial management, communication and long-range planning. This person also must have the ability to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve district goals such as providing a safe environment and increasing student achievement.

Dexter said the interim superintendent would oversee the next phase of the study of whether to the district should merge with the South Glens Falls Central School District.

The interim leader would be paid a per-diem rate and the district would not have to provide health insurance benefits or pay into the retirement system because the successful candidate most likely would be a retired school superintendent, according to Dexter.

Applications should be submitted to Dexter at WSWHE BOCES, 10 LaCrosse St., Suite 6, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or jdexter@wswhboces.org.

Board President Tom Roche said he is confident in BOCES leading the search process.

“You guys did a heck of a job on the last one for us. I can tell you that. No denying your record with us for sure,” he said, referring to the search that led to Ward's hiring in Fort Edward.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

