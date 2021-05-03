Fort Edward seeks interim school leader for 2021-2022 year

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward school district is looking for an interim superintendent to serve for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward is stepping down at the end of June after five years at the helm to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.
The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is working with the district on the search. BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter said at a recent Fort Edward Board of Education meeting that the plan is to post the position for two weeks beginning on Monday and accept applications through May 21.
The board would then meet sometime during the week of May 24 to review applicants. The successful candidate would be appointed in June to start on July 1.
Dexter said Fort Edward is somewhat unique because of its small size of about 425 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. Ward wears many hats — overseeing the district office, handling finances and assisting the school principal.
It is important to find the candidate that has the relevant experience, according to Dexter.
“You need somebody who has the skills to jump right in and do whatever’s needed. I know how much Dan does on a daily basis, and it’s more than just organizational leadership. He does day-to-day leadership as well,” Dexter said.
“Because of your size and staffing structure, you just don’t want to end up with somebody who says, ‘I don’t know how to do that’ or ‘I haven’t done that in 25 years,’” he added.
Among some of the qualities the board is looking for in the interim superintendent are someone who possesses strong skills in financial management, communication and long-range planning. This person also must have the ability to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve district goals such as providing a safe environment and increasing student achievement.
Dexter said the interim superintendent would oversee the next phase of the study of whether to the district should merge with the South Glens Falls Central School District.
The interim leader would be paid a per-diem rate and the district would not have to provide health insurance benefits or pay into the retirement system because the successful candidate most likely would be a retired school superintendent, according to Dexter.
Applications should be submitted to Dexter at WSWHE BOCES, 10 LaCrosse St., Suite 6, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or jdexter@wswhboces.org.
Board President Tom Roche said he is confident in BOCES leading the search process.
“You guys did a heck of a job on the last one for us. I can tell you that. No denying your record with us for sure,” he said, referring to the search that led to Ward's hiring in Fort Edward.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.