Fort Edward school budget reduces spending and restores programs

FORT EDWARD — Teaching positions and athletic and extracurricular activities would be restored under a nearly $11 million budget proposed by the Fort Edward school district that reduces spending and taxes.
“The budget restores programs that our children need to be successful in school and to be successful in life,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Total spending would decrease by $83,000 over the current year. The budget would restore prekindergarten and restore teaching positions to have additional sections of kindergarten, fourth and fifth grade.
Those positions were cut when voters twice rejected the district’s proposed budget last year and Fort Edward had to adopt a budget that kept the tax levy flat — resulting in about $422,000 worth of reductions.
Also restored were hours of English, social studies, Earth science, math, music and health teaching positions, according to Ward.
Ward said there were some items not restored including cuts in administration, clerical staff, transportation and building and grounds.
He thanked the community for stepping up to fund extracurricular and athletic programs and for the unions to provide concessions on health insurance last year, which have saved the district money.
The district is projected to have 431 students next year — down from 473.
The tax levy is increasing by 12.78% up to the district’s cap of $3.392 million. Ward explained that taxes for residents will actually be going down.
Ward said the reason is a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Irving Tissue is coming off the books. Instead of getting a check of about $300,000 from the company for the amount under the PILOT, Irving Tissue’s property will be assessed at a value of just over $16 million.
With Irving Tissue’s property back on the tax rolls, it will increase the entire assessed value of the district and lower the share of the levy paid by residents.
“Their tax bill will be lower this year than last year,” Ward said.
School officials estimate that the tax rate would decrease by 72 cents, or 2.48%, to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Fort Edward is only assessed at 73% of market value, Ward added. If the district was assessed at 100% of value, the rate would be $20.84 per $1,000.
Another $80,000 of the tax levy increase is due to the fact that’s the tax levy was flat this year. Since the district did not go up to the cap, it can bank the amount it was under for this year.
Ward also said he wants to remind residents that this budget vote is completely separate from the ongoing discussions about whether the South Glens Falls Central School District should annex Fort Edward.
Also on May 18, voters will select two candidates for two five-year seats. Running for the positions are John Guglielmo, Amanda Durkee and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman.
