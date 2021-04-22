Fort Edward school budget reduces spending and restores programs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district is projected to have 431 students next year — down from 473.

The tax levy is increasing by 12.78% up to the district’s cap of $3.392 million. Ward explained that taxes for residents will actually be going down.

Ward said the reason is a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Irving Tissue is coming off the books. Instead of getting a check of about $300,000 from the company for the amount under the PILOT, Irving Tissue’s property will be assessed at a value of just over $16 million.

With Irving Tissue’s property back on the tax rolls, it will increase the entire assessed value of the district and lower the share of the levy paid by residents.

“Their tax bill will be lower this year than last year,” Ward said.

School officials estimate that the tax rate would decrease by 72 cents, or 2.48%, to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Fort Edward is only assessed at 73% of market value, Ward added. If the district was assessed at 100% of value, the rate would be $20.84 per $1,000.

Another $80,000 of the tax levy increase is due to the fact that’s the tax levy was flat this year. Since the district did not go up to the cap, it can bank the amount it was under for this year.