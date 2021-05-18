 Skip to main content
Fort Edward school budget passes, two anti-merger candidates elected
Fort Edward school budget passes, two anti-merger candidates elected

FORT EDWARD — What a difference a year makes.

Last year, Fort Edward had to lay off teachers and eliminate all extracurricular programs and athletics after voters twice defeated the budget proposal.

This year, it was a different outcome as voters overwhelmingly backed the school district’s spending plan of just over $11 million. Two-thirds of voters voted “yes” — 273 in favor to 140 against.

The result was the same across the region as all school budgets in The Post-Star’s coverage area easily passed.

Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said he was “ecstatic” with the outcome. He said it was great to see the support for the budget after all the challenges the district faced.

“This school and community work together collaboratively to overcome obstacles and I’m so happy to overcome this obstacle this year,” he said.

Voters sent a message that they want Fort Edward to stay a separate district by electing two anti-merger candidates to the Board of Education. Amanda Durkee received 249 votes and John Guglielmo got 218.

Elaine Trackey-Saltsman finished out of the running with 218 votes in her second try for the board.

Guglielmo said he believes he and Durkee’s stance on the merger was a factor.

“This community and the school are intertwined so tightly that I honestly believe that if the school were to be annexed and go away, essentially, it would be very detrimental to the community,” Guglielmo said after his victory.

He said he does not believe there are enough guarantees built into the annexation regarding how the aid money will be spent and whether Fort Edward teachers would not lose jobs.

Durkee said in a text message that she was appreciative of everyone who came to pass the budget and elect her and Guglielmo.

“I feel that today the community showed up and voted to honor Fort Edward’s history and preserve Fort Edward’s future,” she said.

With their election, there will be five people on the nine-member board who either do not support the merger or did not approve funding the study.

At the polls, resident John Boucher said his vote was based on the merger stance. He shared Guglielmo’s view.

“The community would be lost. It would be crushed,” he said.

The district had an easier bar to clear to pass its budget. Fort Edward was not seeking to override the tax cap this year. Therefore, it only needed a simple majority instead of a 60% supermajority approval.

The tax levy increase was 12.78%, but that is at the district’s cap. It was a large number because the formula to determine the cap takes a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement into account and the Irving Tissue agreement coming off the books led to the high increase.

Fort Edward school officials had been worried about how a change to the assessment of the Irving Tissue property would affect the vote. Vicki Hayner, the town’s former assessor, dropped the property’s assessment from the $22 million that was set under the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to $11 million.

School officials initially said the budget would decrease taxes by about 72 cents, from $29.27 per $1,000 of assessed value. However, the change in the Irving Tissue assessment increases the rate by about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.

One voter who did not want to give his name said he voted “no” on the budget because he believes school taxes are too high.

Budgets easily pass

Voters overwhelmingly approved their school budgets.

Turnout was very light — much lower than 2020, which was conducted exclusively by mail-in ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special ballot propositions in three districts easily passed. A project by the North Warren Central School District to upgrade its baseball and softball fields can move forward.

Voters approved tapping $191,692 from a reserve fund, with 161 in favor and 32 against. This would be combined with a transfer of $210,000 from the district’s fund balance to pay for the project. Superintendent Michele French said the work would be done over the summer and be substantially completed by Sept. 1.

Granville residents voted 313 “yes” to 114 “no” to establish a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 into it at the start. The fund would be capped at $5 million.

Salem residents voted 192-22 to create a reserve fund and transfer surplus funds up to $1.5 million. They also agreed to add a nonvoting student member to the school board by a vote of 191-25.

School voting results

i = incumbent

* = winner

District Budget For Against School Board Votes Ballot propositions For Against
Abraham Wing $5.353 million 38 2
Argyle $13.201 million 140 23
Bolton $9.917 million 146 52
Cambridge $23.048 million 930 589 Tanya Clark 42
Dillon Honyoust* 1,025
Sarah McMillan 457
Tim Ossont 466
David Shay Price* 1,017
Corinth $23.194 million 173 38 Lori Baker* 179
Kelly Gilbert 161
Fort Ann $12.346 million 128 31 James Allen (i)* 114
Eric Eisenschmidt 54
Pamela White (i)* 115
Richard Winchell* 120
Fort Edward $11.097 million 273 140 Amanda Durkee* 249
John Guglielmo* 218
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman 204
Glens Falls $47.916 million 554 125 Laura Kennedy* 592
Catherine Fitzgerald* 118
Granville $27.011 million 323 108 Nicole Austin 189 Start capital reserve 313 114
Molly Celani (i) 202
Connor Hoagland* 313
Emily Jenkins* 238
Shirley Kunen* (i) 242
Greenwich $22.59 million 298 95 Erin Boivin (i) 167
Marie Grimmake* 200
Hadley-Luzerne $21.77 million 179 50
Hartford $13.45 million 109 5 Ashley Happy*
Hudson Falls $46.328 million 242 50
Indian Lake $7.145 million 131 28 Allison Lamphear* 96
Jon Voorhees (i) 64
Johnsburg $11.859 million 237 24 Andrew Bennett 84
Rachel DeGroat* (i) 181
Sarah Williams* (i) 204
Lake George $23.909 million 572 104 Tricia Connor Biles* (i) 375
Katie Bruening* (i) 369
Steven Johnson 285
Ellen Reihold 306
Long Lake $4.608 million 75 35
Minerva $5.819 million 77 11 Stephanie Palmateer* 44 write-ins
Newcomb $6.548 million 59 4
North Warren $14.428 million 167 25 Use reserve for fields project 161 32
Putnam $2.68 million 40 25
Queensbury $69.855 million 833 286 Dawn Bleyenburg* 614
Benjamin Dickerson
Jamey Hardesty* 475
Tafhaim Quick
Brady Stark
James Ward
Salem $15.631 million 190 26 Start reserve fund 192 22
Add student to board 191 25
Saratoga Springs $134.624 million 3,318 1,152 John Ellis 2,344*
Amanda Ellithorpe 2,251*
Christina Kraszewski 2,208
Casey Putnam 2,232
Connie Woytowich 2,851*
Schroon Lake $8.46 million 164 42 Codie Aiken* 120
Ashley Barry* (i) 127
Bruce Murdock (i) 105
Schuylerville $38.038 million 549 158 Katie Brunson* 362
Amanda Medick 330
South Glens Falls $64.311 million 605 199 Marlene DuBois-Germain 462
John Farrell* (i) 543
Roger Fedele* (i) 521
Kevin Ostrander* (i) 588
Ticonderoga $21.561 million 301 52 John Dreimiller* 268
Erik Leerkees* (i) 274
James Wells Sr.* (i) 260
Trisha Wojcik 130
Warrensburg $21.766 million 150 29 Ash Anand (i) 88
Dani Oliver * 102
Laurie Rinke* (i) 138
Whitehall $17.807 million 81 11

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

