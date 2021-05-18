Fort Edward school budget passes, two anti-merger candidates elected

FORT EDWARD — What a difference a year makes.
Last year, Fort Edward had to lay off teachers and eliminate all extracurricular programs and athletics after voters twice defeated the budget proposal.
This year, it was a different outcome as voters overwhelmingly backed the school district’s spending plan of just over $11 million. Two-thirds of voters voted “yes” — 273 in favor to 140 against.
The result was the same across the region as all school budgets in The Post-Star’s coverage area easily passed.
Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said he was “ecstatic” with the outcome. He said it was great to see the support for the budget after all the challenges the district faced.
“This school and community work together collaboratively to overcome obstacles and I’m so happy to overcome this obstacle this year,” he said.
Voters sent a message that they want Fort Edward to stay a separate district by electing two anti-merger candidates to the Board of Education. Amanda Durkee received 249 votes and John Guglielmo got 218.
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman finished out of the running with 218 votes in her second try for the board.
Guglielmo said he believes he and Durkee’s stance on the merger was a factor.
“This community and the school are intertwined so tightly that I honestly believe that if the school were to be annexed and go away, essentially, it would be very detrimental to the community,” Guglielmo said after his victory.
He said he does not believe there are enough guarantees built into the annexation regarding how the aid money will be spent and whether Fort Edward teachers would not lose jobs.
Durkee said in a text message that she was appreciative of everyone who came to pass the budget and elect her and Guglielmo.
“I feel that today the community showed up and voted to honor Fort Edward’s history and preserve Fort Edward’s future,” she said.
With their election, there will be five people on the nine-member board who either do not support the merger or did not approve funding the study.
At the polls, resident John Boucher said his vote was based on the merger stance. He shared Guglielmo’s view.
“The community would be lost. It would be crushed,” he said.
The district had an easier bar to clear to pass its budget. Fort Edward was not seeking to override the tax cap this year. Therefore, it only needed a simple majority instead of a 60% supermajority approval.
The tax levy increase was 12.78%, but that is at the district’s cap. It was a large number because the formula to determine the cap takes a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement into account and the Irving Tissue agreement coming off the books led to the high increase.
Fort Edward school officials had been worried about how a change to the assessment of the Irving Tissue property would affect the vote. Vicki Hayner, the town’s former assessor, dropped the property’s assessment from the $22 million that was set under the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to $11 million.
School officials initially said the budget would decrease taxes by about 72 cents, from $29.27 per $1,000 of assessed value. However, the change in the Irving Tissue assessment increases the rate by about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
One voter who did not want to give his name said he voted “no” on the budget because he believes school taxes are too high.
Budgets easily pass
Voters overwhelmingly approved their school budgets.
Turnout was very light — much lower than 2020, which was conducted exclusively by mail-in ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special ballot propositions in three districts easily passed. A project by the North Warren Central School District to upgrade its baseball and softball fields can move forward.
Voters approved tapping $191,692 from a reserve fund, with 161 in favor and 32 against. This would be combined with a transfer of $210,000 from the district’s fund balance to pay for the project. Superintendent Michele French said the work would be done over the summer and be substantially completed by Sept. 1.
Granville residents voted 313 “yes” to 114 “no” to establish a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 into it at the start. The fund would be capped at $5 million.
Salem residents voted 192-22 to create a reserve fund and transfer surplus funds up to $1.5 million. They also agreed to add a nonvoting student member to the school board by a vote of 191-25.
School voting results
|District
|Budget
|For
|Against
|School Board
|Votes
|Ballot propositions
|For
|Against
|Abraham Wing
|$5.353 million
|38
|2
|Argyle
|$13.201 million
|140
|23
|Bolton
|$9.917 million
|146
|52
|Cambridge
|$23.048 million
|930
|589
|Tanya Clark
|42
|Dillon Honyoust*
|1,025
|Sarah McMillan
|457
|Tim Ossont
|466
|David Shay Price*
|1,017
|Corinth
|$23.194 million
|173
|38
|Lori Baker*
|179
|Kelly Gilbert
|161
|Fort Ann
|$12.346 million
|128
|31
|James Allen (i)*
|114
|Eric Eisenschmidt
|54
|Pamela White (i)*
|115
|Richard Winchell*
|120
|Fort Edward
|$11.097 million
|273
|140
|Amanda Durkee*
|249
|John Guglielmo*
|218
|Elaine Trackey-Saltsman
|204
|Glens Falls
|$47.916 million
|554
|125
|Laura Kennedy*
|592
|Catherine Fitzgerald*
|118
|Granville
|$27.011 million
|323
|108
|Nicole Austin
|189
|Start capital reserve
|313
|114
|Molly Celani (i)
|202
|Connor Hoagland*
|313
|Emily Jenkins*
|238
|Shirley Kunen* (i)
|242
|Greenwich
|$22.59 million
|298
|95
|Erin Boivin (i)
|167
|Marie Grimmake*
|200
|Hadley-Luzerne
|$21.77 million
|179
|50
|Hartford
|$13.45 million
|109
|5
|Ashley Happy*
|Hudson Falls
|$46.328 million
|242
|50
|Indian Lake
|$7.145 million
|131
|28
|Allison Lamphear*
|96
|Jon Voorhees (i)
|64
|Johnsburg
|$11.859 million
|237
|24
|Andrew Bennett
|84
|Rachel DeGroat* (i)
|181
|Sarah Williams* (i)
|204
|Lake George
|$23.909 million
|572
|104
|Tricia Connor Biles* (i)
|375
|Katie Bruening* (i)
|369
|Steven Johnson
|285
|Ellen Reihold
|306
|Long Lake
|$4.608 million
|75
|35
|Minerva
|$5.819 million
|77
|11
|Stephanie Palmateer*
|44 write-ins
|Newcomb
|$6.548 million
|59
|4
|North Warren
|$14.428 million
|167
|25
|Use reserve for fields project
|161
|32
|Putnam
|$2.68 million
|40
|25
|Queensbury
|$69.855 million
|833
|286
|Dawn Bleyenburg*
|614
|Benjamin Dickerson
|Jamey Hardesty*
|475
|Tafhaim Quick
|Brady Stark
|James Ward
|Salem
|$15.631 million
|190
|26
|Start reserve fund
|192
|22
|Add student to board
|191
|25
|Saratoga Springs
|$134.624 million
|3,318
|1,152
|John Ellis
|2,344*
|Amanda Ellithorpe
|2,251*
|Christina Kraszewski
|2,208
|Casey Putnam
|2,232
|Connie Woytowich
|2,851*
|Schroon Lake
|$8.46 million
|164
|42
|Codie Aiken*
|120
|Ashley Barry* (i)
|127
|Bruce Murdock (i)
|105
|Schuylerville
|$38.038 million
|549
|158
|Katie Brunson*
|362
|Amanda Medick
|330
|South Glens Falls
|$64.311 million
|605
|199
|Marlene DuBois-Germain
|462
|John Farrell* (i)
|543
|Roger Fedele* (i)
|521
|Kevin Ostrander* (i)
|588
|Ticonderoga
|$21.561 million
|301
|52
|John Dreimiller*
|268
|Erik Leerkees* (i)
|274
|James Wells Sr.* (i)
|260
|Trisha Wojcik
|130
|Warrensburg
|$21.766 million
|150
|29
|Ash Anand (i)
|88
|Dani Oliver *
|102
|Laurie Rinke* (i)
|138
|Whitehall
|$17.807 million
|81
|11
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.