Fort Edward school budget passes, two anti-merger candidates elected

“This community and the school are intertwined so tightly that I honestly believe that if the school were to be annexed and go away, essentially, it would be very detrimental to the community,” Guglielmo said after his victory.

He said he does not believe there are enough guarantees built into the annexation regarding how the aid money will be spent and whether Fort Edward teachers would not lose jobs.

Durkee said in a text message that she was appreciative of everyone who came to pass the budget and elect her and Guglielmo.

“I feel that today the community showed up and voted to honor Fort Edward’s history and preserve Fort Edward’s future,” she said.

With their election, there will be five people on the nine-member board who either do not support the merger or did not approve funding the study.

At the polls, resident John Boucher said his vote was based on the merger stance. He shared Guglielmo’s view.

“The community would be lost. It would be crushed,” he said.

The district had an easier bar to clear to pass its budget. Fort Edward was not seeking to override the tax cap this year. Therefore, it only needed a simple majority instead of a 60% supermajority approval.