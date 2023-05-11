FORT EDWARD — With school budget votes coming up on May 16, Fort Edward Union Free School District has multiple additional propositions on the ballot for voters to consider.

Richard DeMallie, superintendent of schools, outlined the reason for a proposition to transfer the high school's annex building for use by the village as storage space.

"The transfer of this property has been discussed with the village at least two years prior to my arrival at Fort Edward," said DeMallie, who started in the district's top role last summer.

He said the annex building was used by the district for storage, as well, but it was taken out of use due to code and Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues.

The transfer is projected to have no impact on the district financially. The superintendent said if voters approve the transfer, the property will need to be surveyed and divided. The building, an associated shed and two parking spaces are expected to be in the transfer.

In a letter from the from the Fort Edward Historical Association, Executive Director Paul McCarthy said that the building has been with the school district since the early 1950s, but his organization plans to work the municipality to store historic records that are currently in a precarious location.

"Unused today, the hope is to use (the annex building) to preserve our archives from the village, town, and historical association depositories — taking these off the flood plains of the Hudson River where the collections are currently housed," he said. "In some cases, items are stored in the basement which would not be a priority for some of the items in times of emergency for rescue."

Capital reserve fund

The district also is seeking voter approval for a new capital reserve fund. DeMallie said that at this point the district is still in the planning stages of the capital project and initially was looking to make upgrades to HVAC systems and controls.

"Our goal will be to look at areas that will make the building more efficient in regards to energy usage, such as windows and doors, as well as take advantage of control systems to better automate our building," he said. "We have a capital project kickoff meeting planned at the end of this month to get a better idea of what we want to complete in regards to the capital project."

The district's current plan, he said, is to assess the needs of the buildings and grounds and put a proposal before voters in May 2024. The project would have zero impact on the taxpayers.

"All of the aforementioned is predicated on the passing of the budget this coming Tuesday," he said.

The last capital project for the district took place in 2018. Work included replacing select classroom ceilings, floors and LED lighting with occupancy sensors to control lighting and save energy in the elementary school, replacing select floors and door thresholds at the high school, and more.

Budget and board candidates: Fort Edward Union Free School District Ahead of public voting on May 16, The Post-Star is publishing summaries of local school district budget proposals, board of education candidates and special propositions.

The final proposition on this year's ballot is to purchase a van at a cost not to exceed $125,000. The funds to pay for the van will be coming from the district’s 2022 transportation and maintenance equipment reserve fund and will have no affect on the tax levy.

DeMallie thanked the district's business office staff "for all of their hard work in creating a budget that is fair to the taxpayers and will provide additional opportunities for our students. This budget will allow the district an opportunity to grow and sustain itself for many years to come.

"I want to also thank the leaders before me who took steps with their forward thinking to place us in a strong financial position today. If the results on Tuesday are in our favor, it will be their hard work that allows us to continue to move the district forward."