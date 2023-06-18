When:
- June 23 at 6 p.m.
Where:
- Fort Edward High School front lawn, auditorium if it rains.
Class size:
- 23
Valedictorian:
- Lynelle Colvin, is the daughter of Lizabeth and Scott Colvin. Colvin has competed in volleyball and softball. She is a member of National Honor Society, Math League, treasurer for the yearbook, secretary for the Key Club, and President of the Drama Club. Colvin plans to attend SUNY Plattsburg in the fall where she will be majoring in nursing.
Salutatorian:
- Sofia White, the daughter of Debbie and Frank White. White is the captain of the Cheer Squad, and a founding member of the Unified Bowling Program. She is the class president and a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Math League, and yearbook. White plans to attend SUNY Adirondack in the fall with the goal of becoming an ultrasound technician.
Keynote speaker: Eileen Doyon, author and graduate of the Class of 1975