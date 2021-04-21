Fort Ann school board adopts $12.346 million budget that restores prekindergarten

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $12.346 million budget that keeps spending flat, but restores the prekindergarten program and upgrades technology.
Superintendent of Schools Kevin Froats said the budget priorities are to keep students safe and to continue a quality education for all of the students.
“We know that this year was extremely challenging and we had a lot of disruptions,” he said.
The budget would get the prekindergarten program up and running again and also contain funding for full-day kindergarten.
Froats said he hoped that the district could bring back full-day kindergarten. However, the district still has to comply with the 6-foot requirement of social distancing. Kindergarten involves a lot of play and collaboration.
“Is it fair to bring young students in and ask them to wear masks and be 6 feet apart all day long, in a kindergarten classroom? I can’t answer that right now,” he said.
There would be money to purchase classroom technology, support student social and emotional wellness and provide professional development for teachers.
Froats said the budget was helped by additional state aid. Fort Ann is set to receive $6.63 million, which is an increase of about $464,000. State aid funds nearly 54% of the budget.
The tax levy funds about 43%. The district is proposing a $121,000 increase to $5.348 million, which is up to the district’s 2.23% cap.
The district would tap up to $734,000 in fund balance if needed. Froats hopes that the district does not have to use that much. The district is getting about $1.2 million in federal stimulus money — spread out over three years.
In addition, voters on May 18 will choose from among four candidates seeking three seats on the Board of Education. Incumbents James Allen and Pamela White and newcomers Eric Eisenschmidt and Richard Winchell are running for one of the three-year seats.
There is also a proposition to purchase one 66-passenger bus and one 35-passenger bus at a total cost $190,500.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.