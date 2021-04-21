Fort Ann school board adopts $12.346 million budget that restores prekindergarten

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $12.346 million budget that keeps spending flat, but restores the prekindergarten program and upgrades technology.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Froats said the budget priorities are to keep students safe and to continue a quality education for all of the students.

“We know that this year was extremely challenging and we had a lot of disruptions,” he said.

The budget would get the prekindergarten program up and running again and also contain funding for full-day kindergarten.

Froats said he hoped that the district could bring back full-day kindergarten. However, the district still has to comply with the 6-foot requirement of social distancing. Kindergarten involves a lot of play and collaboration.

“Is it fair to bring young students in and ask them to wear masks and be 6 feet apart all day long, in a kindergarten classroom? I can’t answer that right now,” he said.

There would be money to purchase classroom technology, support student social and emotional wellness and provide professional development for teachers.