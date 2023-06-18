When:
- June 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where:
- David L. Fisher Auditorium at school
Number of graduates:
- 28
Valedictorian:
- Callon Sutiff, son of Alison West and Jason Sutliff, has been named valedictorian. Callon is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and Band. He has also participated in Varsity soccer, basketball, and baseball throughout high school. Sutiff will be attending RPI, majoring in civil engineering and an MBA.
Salutatorian:
- Matthew Casey, son of Tammy and Jeff Casey, has been named salutatorian. Matthew has been a member of Musical Theater, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, All County/All State, and a member of the Varsity Golf team. Casey will be attending Castleton University, majoring in criminal justice.
Top 3:
- Callon Sutiff, Matthew Casey, Brody Stockman
Keynote speakers: Heather March, owner of Slickfin Brew Co., 1998 Fort Ann graduate