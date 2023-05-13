SOUTH GLENS FALLS — One incumbent and four newcomers are seeking three seats on the South Glens Falls Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.

Here’s a look at the choices voters will have, with information the candidates provided to the school district:

Haley Brashears works at TD Bank as a credit portfolio manager vice president. She was born and raised in California. After high school, she attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“I moved to upstate New York in 2009 and have since taken classes at SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Albany for personal growth.”

Brashears said her children are young (five and three), so she is just starting to get involved in school activities.

“I have been a supporter of the Marathon Dance since I moved to this area, and I volunteered at the dance prior to the pandemic.”

Brashears has taken part in numerous community events through the support of her employer, including the Special Olympics and the Capital Pride Parade. She has participated in fundraisers such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake to support the local Big Brothers Big Sisters. Brashears has also volunteered for the Senior Center of the Kingsbury and Fort Edward Area, providing technology services.

Brashears and her domestic partner, Brett Bolesh, live in Ganesvoort with their two children, one currently attending and one attending South Glens Falls schools in the fall.

Edward Potter retired from the South Glens Falls Central School District in 2020, where he had served as a building services supervisor for 15 years. Before that, Potter held multiple sales and management positions in the building trades industry for more than 30 years.

Potter graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1974 and got an associate’s degree in marketing and business administration from Albany Business College in 1976.

He has been involved in the Booster Club, Marathon Dance and has served on two building project committees.

Potter has been a coach for 15 years for modified and junior varsity baseball, basketball and modified football. He has been a coach for SGF Little League for 30 years and 10 years as a basketball and soccer coach for the Moreau Recreation Department.

Potter has served on the board of the SGF Little League for eight years, with four as president. He was the director of the Moreau Recreation Commission for five years. He has served on the boards of the Glens Falls YMCA for six years and the Northeast Homebuilders Association for 10 years. Potter was additionally a member of the Saratoga County Youth Advisory Board for five years.

Potter lives with his wife Susan in South Glens Falls. His two sons, Ryan and Adam, are graduates and two of his three grandchildren currently attend South Glens Falls schools.

William Elder graduated from South Glens Falls in 1961 and got his graduate degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1963.

Elder retired from Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown as the director of information technology.

Elder serves as a current member of the South Glens Falls Central School District Board of Education. He was previously a member of the Marathon Dance Committee.

Elder is also a member of the Southside Cemetery’s Board and on the church vestry of the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls.

He and his wife, Donna, have three children; two who graduated from South Glens Falls Central School District with the third obtaining a GED later in life.

Nicholas Healy graduated from South Glens Falls Central School District in 1997. Upon graduation, he continued his education at SUNY Adirondack earning an associate degree in business administration in 1999. He then transferred to SUNY Plattsburgh and got a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2001, a master’s degree in education, and a certificate of advanced study in 2003.

Healy is currently employed at the Granville Central School District as a school counselor.

“I have worked at Granville CSD for the last 19 years, and have experience at the high school and elementary levels. I spent 15 years at the high school level and was able to help students with the college application process, career development, course selection, and assisted with the master scheduling process,” Healy wrote. “For the last four years, I have worked with elementary students in grades UPK- 6. While at the elementary level, I have delivered social-emotional Learning lessons to all of our elementary students, assisted students in creating individual career plans, counseled students individually and in groups, and served as the district’s McKinney-Vento homeless liaison. I currently serve as the elementary 504 Case Manager, and work with elementary administrators to review and improve student attendance.”

Healy has served as a volunteer coach through the Moreau Recreational Program. He also coached basketball in 2014, 2015, and 2019 and coached soccer in 2014 and 2019.

Healy resides in Ganesvoort with his wife, Melanie, and two children, who attend SGF schools.

Christopher Music graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in 1999. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps before obtaining two associate’s degrees from Hudson Valley Community College before continuing to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering/management from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Music is self-employed and owns a few businesses including a farm, a gym, an excavating business and a consulting business.

Music has previously served on the board of directors of the Moreau Community Center and the Moreau Republican Committee.

Music lives in Fort Edward and has two children, who are currently attending SGF schools.