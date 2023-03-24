The 33rd Annual Greenwich FFA Farm Toy Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwich Junior-Senior High School.

The toy show is a family event that Greenwich FFA hosts every year. Exhibitors from as far away as Maine to Ohio come to Greenwich to display and sell farm toys. The toy show is a great place to see new and old farm toys, relive childhood memories, or even find the rare piece to complete a collection, Greenwich Central School District said on its website.

There will be a children's pedal pull competition at noon. Kids will have the opportunity to drive a pedal tractor while towing a weighted sled to the finish line. A toy auction will take place at 2 p.m. Toy consignments will be accepted the day of the show, and visitors can bid on toy tractors and farm memorabilia.