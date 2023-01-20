Electric bus mandate concerns school officials

School officials and lawmakers are worried a new mandate requiring that all school buses purchased after 2027 be electric could be expensive and impractical.

“Most districts are nowhere near ready to engage in this conversation and neither are our utility companies,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook on Friday.

Cook added that school officials really don't know the life expectancy of these zero-emissions buses and how they are going to function in a rural environment in colder weather.

He said the state should consider making the phase-in slower.

Cook made his comments at the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Legislative Breakfast, which was held virtually because of the weather. He serves as chairman of the Chief School Officers Advocacy Committee.

Legislators also expressed concern about the mandate.

“We really need to know how this is going to be implemented, how we’re going to be able to make this work safely and effectively and transport our children to school,” said Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, said she has been talking with some people about the same issue and has concerns that the EV buses will cost about three times what diesel buses cost.

“It’s going to be a big budget buster for a lot of school districts,” she said.

There are also concerns of how long the battery will last in some of the rural districts. The battery is draining as the buses are heated up, Walsh added.

State aid

Cook outlined other legislative priorities for 2023 including fully funding Foundation Aid, expanding eligibility of free breakfast and lunch to all districts and increasing state aid for career and technical educator salaries.

Cook said he believes the state should revisit the formula for Foundation Aid, which is the basic grant that school districts received based upon a district’s population and wealth. They want to continue the “hold harmless” provision, so districts would continue to get a minimum increase — regardless of what was calculated under the formula.

“The cost of educating a student in today’s environment is very different than what it was when the Foundation Aid formula was originally enacted,” he said.

Salaries and health insurance costs continue to rise and there are other priorities as well, according to Cook. Educators have to address the learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social and emotional needs of students.

Roger Catania, a member of the Board of Regents for the Fourth Judicial District, said the board shares many of the priorities of local school officials.

The Regents are proposing a $3.4 billion increase in education funding, including $2.7 billion more in Foundation Aid. Each district would receive a minimum of a 3% increase. They are also seeking to allocate $1 million to a process to research changing the formula.

“We want to make sure the formula, which is based on some old information, is updated and improved to continue to address equity statewide for the years to come,” he said.

The Regents are also interested in universal lunch and breakfast and redesigning pre-K education.

Career, technical education

Career and technical education was also a big topic at the session.

Cook said another issue that has been a priority for many years is to increase the funding for career and technical educators. The state currently only pays aid on $30,000 of the cost of a CTE instructor. Cook said that figure has not been raised in many years and the average salary now is $65,000. The cap has limited the number of students school districts can send to career and technical education programs.

Guest speaker Andrea Crisafulli, president of Crisafulli Brothers Plumbing and Heating, said some of the company’s employees are BOCES graduates and she believes it is a critical “pipeline” for future workers.

She said school leaders should encourage more students to go into the trades. Too many students may have been pushed into the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

“A lot of students aren’t cut out for college and the trades are a viable option for them,” she said.

She pointed out that people can start at her company making $20 per hour.

“At their three-year mark, they’re making closer to $60,000. They’re buying homes. They’re buying cars and in many ways, they’re ahead of curve from students who went to college and came out with a four-year degree,” she said.

Shae Grignon, a former trades student who graduated from Ballston Spa, said she was in 11th grade and had no idea what she wanted to do until she was exposed to the construction trades program.

That led to a job after graduation and many opportunities.

“For me and thousands of other students, our future starts here,” she said.

Other priorities

Cook said another priority is to allow for universal free breakfast and lunch programs. During the pandemic when the meals were free, demand skyrocketed. Now, the number of meals being consumed has dropped to pre-pandemic levels and even lower, according to Cook.

Also, school officials are looking for some more flexibility in teacher certification requirements. So, for example, people from other states with teaching degrees can more easily get certified in New York.

“We are having a very difficult time in identifying highly qualified individuals for every position in the district,” he said.

They also would like the state to provide flexibility so retirees could work for the school district without capping their salary. Retired administrators have been a “lifeboat” for many local schools.

“A couple of school districts in Washington County would not have been able to open without this provision to hire individuals to come back and work,” he said.

Districts are also asking the state to increase the threshold, from $100,000 to $250,000, for capital projects that they can undertake without a voter referendum.

Cook said Hartford just completed one of these small projects.

“For $100,000, we were able to replace six sink units in our elementary school and that’s it,” he said.