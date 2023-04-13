LAKE LUZERNE — The story time event that sparked debate around the Rockwell Falls Public Library has been postponed.

The library in Lake Luzerne announced the decision Thursday on its Facebook page and website, saying the board of trustees voted to not hold the event that was scheduled for Saturday morning.

"We feel that it is necessary for us to do additional research into the performer and the content of the show, and to share that information with the community,” read a message posted to the library’s Facebook page that was accompanied by a rainbow flag. “No future date has yet been set for a future scheduling of the event, but the decision of whether or not the program will be presented at Rockwell Falls Library will be announced to the public no later than June 1, 2023.”

The decision comes after a library board meeting Tuesday night in which many residents came to express their opinions about the event, with both supporters and opponents speaking out.

The Post-Star was interviewing Jake Evans, a.k.a. Scarlet Sagamore, the performer who was scheduled to appear at the event, when the news was delivered.

“I’m sad, obviously,” Evans said about the board’s decision. “Because it’s gotten so much noise and because there is so much press out about it, for the safety of the children and also myself it might have been a good decision.”

One comment on the library’s Facebook page, posted by “Margaret Finley” read, “I'm in process of organising a protest for your drag queen infect the babies event. Already have secured 250 people to show and demonstrate. Stand for the children because your community leaders won't.”

The story hour was to feature Evans, as Sagamore, greeting the attendees with a song of welcome in which they would learn the words in American Sign Language. Then Sgamore would read “Red: A Crayon Story,” by Michael Hall, about a crayon that is given the wrong label at the crayon factory, and “Just Add Glitter,” by Angela DiTerlizzi and Samantha Cotterill, about a girl who transforms a rainy afternoon into a imagination-fueled extravaganza by decorating her whole house with glitter. It is noted in the book’s description on amazon.com that the final pages show the girl cleaning up after her adventure.

“I’m gonna read the first two books and then after, most likely, I’m either going to bring my guitar and do a song or we’ll just do a sing-a-long and I’ll sign it,” Evans said about his plans before learning of the postponement.

The song selection would either be “Imagine,” by John Lennon, or “This is me,” from the 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman.” Then, depending on time, Sagamore would either read “All Are Welcome,” by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman, which follows a group of students exploring the different cultures and family compositions represented in their classroom, or wrap-up the program with a craft in which each child would create their own crown to wear home.

Much of the concern expressed by people in the community who are against the event doesn’t come from the content of the program itself, but the fact that the pereformer would be dressed in traditionally feminine attire while engaging with the children in attendance.

“I’ll be doing my normal make-up, which is just exaggerated makeup. And I will be wearing a T-shirt that says “queen” on it with, it’s a floor-length, like, tool skirt basically. Underneath that I will have gym shorts on,” he said. “And I’ll just have a wig and a crown on.”

Although some critics find the idea of a man dressed as a feminine character to be inherently “gender-bending,” and could cause confusion in children, the content of the event is meant present children with an open message of acceptance for diversity and the importance of being true to oneself despite expectations from external sources. Evans said presenting that material as Scarlet Sagamore is nothing more than the most authentic way for him to express those lessons.

“Like any performer, you really have to cater your performances to the audience, which is especially important for a drag story hour,” he said. “I could do masculine farmer make-up with a sunburn and wear a straw hat and overalls, that could still be my drag as well.”

Despite the library board’s decision not to host the drag story hour event on Saturday, Evans remained undeterred and optimistic about the message still reaching the community.

“I don’t want the people protesting to think they won, because they didn’t,” he said. “’Postponed’ isn’t ‘cancelled.'"