Draft report on Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school merger study to be presented Monday
Draft report on Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school merger study to be presented Monday

Draft report on Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school merger study to be presented Monday

The draft report detailing the benefits and challenges of merging the Fort Edward school district with the South Glens Falls district will be presented on Monday.

 Post-Star file photos

FORT EDWARD — A presentation on the draft report detailing the benefits and challenges of potentially merging the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts will be presented on Monday.

The meeting of the study's advisory committee will take place at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually through Google Meet at meet.google.com/omf-kzcs-ddv. People can also participate in the meeting by phone at 1-347-756-4462. The PIN is 644713889.

Castallo and Silky Educational Consultants has been conducting a study over the past year of whether the Fort Edward school district should dissolve and be annexed into South Glens Falls.

Among some of the highlights of the study is Fort Edward students would have access to more courses, as well as extracurricular activities and athletics. The study recommends keeping the Fort Edward school building as an elementary school for as long as possible in the new district.

The new district would save about $1.4 million in salary and benefit costs through a reduction of about 11 teachers and one superintendent.

However, the study states that it is very likely that no Fort Edward teacher would involuntarily lose a job given the historical rates of attrition in each district every year. There would also be a need to hire about seven or eight teachers in the core subject areas for the Fort Edward students to come over into the merged district, according to slide show giving the highlights of the report.

There would be a cost of nearly $300,000 to “level up” the Fort Edward staff salaries to the higher South Glens Falls rate. Also, busing costs would increase because of the need to add more routes to accommodate the Fort Edward students.

The combined district would be eligible for nearly $50 million in state incentive aid over 15 years and $6 million in building aid over that same period. Also, the district would receive 98% state aid reimbursement on any new construction projects. Tax rates would decrease for people in Fort Edward, Moreau and Wilton.

The next step in process will be for the final report to be presented to the state Education Department in July and then a joint meeting of both school boards in August.

Then, both boards will vote separately on Oct. 6 if they want to move forward. If they vote yes, advisory referendums would be scheduled for Nov. 17 in each district. A majority of voters in each district have to approve.

If that happens, a final binding vote would take place on Feb. 9, 2022. If that passes, the new district would become effective July 1, 2022.

COLLECTION: Fort Edward-South Glens Falls school district merger study process

The Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts are discussing whether Fort Edward should be annexed into South Glens Falls.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

