Draft report on Fort Edward, South Glens Falls school merger study to be presented Monday

FORT EDWARD — A presentation on the draft report detailing the benefits and challenges of potentially merging the Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts will be presented on Monday.

The meeting of the study's advisory committee will take place at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually through Google Meet at meet.google.com/omf-kzcs-ddv. People can also participate in the meeting by phone at 1-347-756-4462. The PIN is 644713889.

Castallo and Silky Educational Consultants has been conducting a study over the past year of whether the Fort Edward school district should dissolve and be annexed into South Glens Falls.

Among some of the highlights of the study is Fort Edward students would have access to more courses, as well as extracurricular activities and athletics. The study recommends keeping the Fort Edward school building as an elementary school for as long as possible in the new district.

The new district would save about $1.4 million in salary and benefit costs through a reduction of about 11 teachers and one superintendent.