GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) will be celebrating its International Cuisine Dinner & Auction on Sunday.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel.

This annual event features some of the area’s best restaurants, allowing guests to experience a variety of international foods and flavors while also benefiting WACM. This program, now in its 33rd year, will also feature a raffle and silent auction with dozens of items available donated from local businesses, individuals and organizations.

This year’s participating restaurants include Thai Sushi Arroy Dee, Tandoori Grill, Park 26, Glens Falls Bagels, The Barnsider, Rockhill Bake House, Dickinson’s Delights, Darling Donuts, Chez Pierre, Radici, and more.

Tickets cost $125 for Individual Adults and $115 for young professionals (up to 35 years old). They can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/cuisine23 or in person at the event.

Sponsors for the event include The Queensbury Hotel, AJA Architecture & Planning, Romeo Auto Group, Surfside on the Lake Hotel & Suites, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Griffin’s Lumber, Hunt Companies Inc., The Atrium Financial Group, The Hub, Mr. Electric, Oak Tree Pediatric Dentistry, Adirondack Pediatrics, Braymer Law PLLC, Capital CFO+, Crandall Public Library, Finch Paper LLC, Found Bridge, Laura J. Cloke DDS PC/ Dentist on the Park, Lillarose, Stewart’s Shops and Well Child.