SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Dake Foundation for Children held their annual Child’s Play fundraiser on May 31st, raising over $180,000 to support local children with disabilities.

Founded by Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops, the foundation has provided grants to local children with disabilities since 2009 with a focus on inclusion, independence, and fun.

Executive Director Sarah Burns announced to the crowd of over 400 that the foundation had plans to increase its impact. Burns shared that in addition to the individual grants they have provided for the past 14 years, the Dake Foundation will now offer assistance to local 501©(3) nonprofit organizations seeking to make their spaces or programming more accessible and inclusive.

“We’ve heard from our peers in the nonprofit sector that this need has existed for some time, and we’re grateful to be able to offer assistance,” Burns said. “To have this enormous response to our event and to have the support of our community means the world to us, and we are excited to make amazing things happen for the kids we serve.”

The foundation shared that the first recipient of their Community Grant Program will be the Saratoga Springs Children’s Museum, providing them with up to $25,000 towards building an inclusive playground.

“The Children’s Museum is thrilled to be the recipient of this inaugural grant,” museum Director Sarah Smith said. “We are so pleased to partner with the Dake Foundation for Children to help create an inclusive experience for the children of our community.”

When it is completed, the project will impact the museum’s 75,000 annual visitors.

For more information about the Dake Foundation for Children, visit www.dakefoundation.org.