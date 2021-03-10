Corinth school board adopts $23.19 million budget with no tax levy increase

The rest is funded through miscellaneous revenue and the district is transferring about $250,000 from reserve funds to balance the budget, according to Foley.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton said he is pleased with how the district’s fiscal picture has improved under Foley’s leadership. That is reflected in this budget, which does not increase taxes and enhances the program.

“We are adding staff. We are adding the entire (prekindergarten) program. (We) just passed a very successful capital project,” he said.

Voters last month approved a $12 million project, which includes upgrades to the front of the middle and high school entrance, classroom renovations and an expansion and renovation of the auditorium.

The district still has adequate reserves to weather the storm, Stratton added.

“This is because of prudent planning. We need to commend her," he said, referring to Foley.

In addition, voters on May 18 will have to vote on two propositions: spending up to $250,000 from the reserve fund to purchase school buses and approving a $69,457 budget for Corinth Public Library.

Also, two seats are up on the Board of Education — a five-year seat currently held by Lori Baker and a one-year seat held by Meredith Jenkins.

