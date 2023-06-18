When:
- 6:30 p.m., June 23
Where:
- football field.
Number of graduates:
- 75-80 students
Valedictorian:
- Michael Kirk
Salutatorian:
- Paul Granger
Rest of top 10:
- Cameron Wiseman, Jaelyn Cutright, Ashton Tokarski, Olivia Nelson, Emma Mack, Rylee Dunbar, Lindsey Torda, and Sarah Pita.
Keynote speakers:
- Ken Badaszewski, high school social studies and special education teacher. Cameron Wiseman, student speaker
Interesting fact: There will be a vehicle parade through town immediately after the graduation ceremony, an event that was established during COVID and is now one of the students favorite parts of our ceremony.