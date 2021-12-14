Glens Falls school voters approve stadium lights

GLENS FALLS — Both propositions for the Glens Falls School District's $32.1 million capital project were approved by voters on Tuesday.

The unofficial results for the first proposition, which includes the renovations and repairs to the district's buildings, passed by a vote of 831-190.

The second proposition on the ballot to allow the district to spend up to $736,072 for the instillation of new LED lights for the high school football field unofficially passed by a vote of 589-431.

Superintendent Paul Jenkins said he was happy with the results.

"There was a lot of work put into the development of the project over the last couple of years and clearly a lot of community members approved of the project itself and obviously the lights," Jenkins said.

He said that members of the community had spoken out about how this was the right time to install lights at Putt LaMay Field.

"I'm just glad it went through," he said.

A majority of the project will include work on the middle school, which hasn't seen any renovations since it was constructed in 1985. These renovations will include reconstructing science rooms, reconstructing the large group instruction room, replacing exterior doors and parking lot resurfacing, among other things.

The high school will see turf replacement and track reconstruction, as well as repairs to the auditorium lobby floor and replacement of hot water heaters, among other renovations.

The administration building will have windows replaced. Big Cross Elementary school will see the replacement of the kitchen cooler and freezer, removal of asbestos from the crawl space and roof upgrades.

Jackson Heights Elementary School will have windows, roofing and the kitchen cooler and freezer replaced. The school will also see the installation of a digital sign.

Jenkins said that all of the items included within the capital project are things that need to be addressed. If the district waited to pull the trigger, it could have led to deteriorating conditions that may cost more money down the line to fix.

Jenkins said that the project will not add to the budget. The project is 75% covered by state aid, and the rest of the funding is coming from reserve funds for the field lighting, turf replacement and track reconstruction. The district is tapping about $5.5 million of its unassigned fund balance and debt service from its budget.

Jenkins said that there are 10 ballots being reviewed that still to be counted. The official results will be brought to the Board of Education to be voted on during its meeting on Jan. 10, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.