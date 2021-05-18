Cambridge voters back school mascot

The two pro-mascot candidates for Cambridge school board won in a landslide Tuesday, getting more than twice as many votes as the others.
Dillon Honyoust received 1,025 votes and David Shay Price received 1,017. The next closest candidate received 466 votes.
Honyoust, a member of the Onondaga Nation, has spoken vehemently in defense of the district’s mascot, a Native American that is referred to as “the Indian.”
Price also wanted to keep the mascot.
The other three candidates were noncommittal, offering phrases that some voters interpreted as meaning they would replace the mascot.
To some, the image of a Native American peering off into the distance means dignity and respect. To others, it’s an embarrassment. Voters were evenly split as they gathered in small groups outside the elementary school gym, getting ready to vote on the school board race.
As one resident observed that other school districts had “quietly” gotten rid of similar mascots, former school board member Tom Wolski commented, “Yeah, why couldn’t we have done it quietly?”
Instead, the school board asked a mediator to run online conversations to guide the community toward a resolution. People on both sides agreed on one thing at Tuesday’s vote: the mediation was a cowardly way to get out of making a decision.
Wolski was on the board 10 years ago when the new superintendent proposed changing the mascot. It pictured a Plains Native American, which didn’t make sense in the Northeast. The board agreed to switch to the image of a local tribe member, which Wolski now regrets supporting.
He wishes the mascot were “any wild animal” instead.
“There’s all kinds of things you can have that don’t involve other groups of people,” he said.
But voter Brian Hunt said the mascot had a deep local meaning and was not used disrespectfully.
“I went to school here from kindergarten. I’ve got a brother who’s got his name on trophies in there,” he said. “It’s who we’ve always been.”
Some said replacing the mascot would erase history. Others argued that history could still be found in a library book.
The mediation group, The Restorative Practices Team: Bridges, has held a series of Zoom meetings. The current school board has said it will decide on the issue by the end of the school year, after hearing back from the mediation group.
Granville election intimidation claim
The hotly contested race in Granville for three seats on the Board of Education resulted in the superintendent asking one of the candidates and the husband of the teachers union to leave the property because of a concern that they were handing out flyers asking voters to back a slate of candidates.
Candidate Nicole Austin, who later lost, and Joel Davidson were out near the polling place at the senior high school gymnasium asking people to support Austin and fellow candidates Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins. They are challenging Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen for three 3-year seats. Hoagland, Jenkins and Kunen later won.
During the election, Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said he initially asked the group to move farther away from the building because the campus is technically closed right now because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Then, McGurl said he was then contacted by an election official who told him that they had found a flyer inside the polling place asking people to support Austin, Hoagland and Jenkins. Voters were being handed them as they walked in.
“They had people reporting to them that they felt intimidated,” McGurl said.
It was at that point that he said he told the school resource officer to ask that Austin and Davidson move off the campus entirely.
“I’m not going to have an election thrown out because are claims (voters) were intimidated,” he said.
There were no arrests. However, McGurl said a village police car and state police car stopped by when they saw some people, including Austin and Davidson, gathering on the sidewalk.
“As they were not blocking traffic, or blocking the pedestrian right of way, they were OK to be out on the sidewalk,” McGurl said.
When contacted later, Austin said she does not believe the group was doing anything wrong. Election law says that people have to be at least 100 feet away from the polling place to do electioneering. She said there was not a marker designating that distance, but she estimated that they were 250 feet away.
Then, they were informed that they had to be 500 feet away from the school property line.
She did not think that the group was intimidating. She said as people drove into the campus, she and Davidson would hold up their flyers and ask people if they wanted one. If so, the person would roll down their window and they would hand them one.
They did not force anybody to take the literature, according to Austin. People could take the pamphlet and put it in their pocket, so it would not be visible in the polling place.
She said it would be a different story if people were wearing a T-shirt asking people to support a specific candidate.
Austin said she believes these candidates were targeted because they are seeking to change the status quo. She said one of the election inspectors was screaming at them.
“It’s obvious inspectors are taking sides,” she said.
Among their concerns are stalled negotiations over a new teachers contract, staffing cuts, reductions in courses and changes to the special education program.
“I don’t think they are ready for candidates to speak out against stuff that’s going on at the school,” she said.
Queensbury’s contest
Queensbury Union Free School District has not had a contested race since 2012, when three people ran for two seats. This time six people ran for three seats.
Two candidates ran with a campaign supporting sports and to some extent criticizing the current school board for not allowing higher-risk winter sports. Students protested that decision. But the two candidates chosen Tuesday were both public health experts.
At the polls, every voter who was approached by a Post-Star reporter praised the school board for keeping the schools open during the pandemic. Even those who were deeply involved in the sports that weren’t allowed this year said they could not second-guess the board’s decision on one issue and were, on the whole, pleased with the board’s leadership. The parent of an avid basketball player said she felt all of the other decisions the board made were right — and she wouldn’t hold the basketball ban against them.
Voters elected Jamey Hardesty, a epidemiologist, and Dawn Bleyenburg, who said she was running because she wants to bring her experience as a public health educator to the table. She is director of the Center for Public Health Continuing Education at the University at Albany School of Public Health.
Girls volleyball coach Tyler Carey said the pandemic restrictions may have helped his athletes mature. Most girls volleyball teams were “paused” after a COVID exposure, and one athlete on a Queensbury team began to feel ill.
“She could’ve made a bad decision and come back. But she made the right decision: she got tested,” he said.
She tested positive and lost most of her last volleyball season. But her decision allowed the rest of the team to play.
He had no complaints about the board’s decision to not let higher-risk sports like basketball play, noting that it was impossible to know in advance whether similar outbreaks would have occurred in that sport.
Bad year for incumbents
There were far more contested races than normal this year. And, unlike the typical pattern, several incumbents lost — although the majority of them won.
Incumbents lost in Granville, Greenwich, Indian Lake, Schroon Lake and Warrensburg.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.