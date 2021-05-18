Cambridge voters back pro-mascot school board candidates

“As they were not blocking traffic, or blocking the pedestrian right of way, they were OK to be out on the sidewalk,” McGurl said.

When contacted later, Austin said she does not believe the group was doing anything wrong. Election law says that people have to be at least 100 feet away from the polling place to do electioneering. She said there was not a marker designating that distance, but she estimated that they were 250 feet away.

Then, they were informed that they had to be 500 feet away from the school property line.

She did not think that the group was intimidating. She said as people drove into the campus, she and Davidson would hold up their flyers and ask people if they wanted one. If so, the person would roll down their window and they would hand them one.

They did not force anybody to take the literature, according to Austin. People could take the pamphlet and put it in their pocket, so it would not be visible in the polling place.

She said it would be a different story if people were wearing a T-shirt asking people to support a specific candidate.

Austin said she believes these candidates were targeted because they are seeking to change the status quo. She said one of the election inspectors was screaming at them.