The Cambridge Central School District hosted its Agstravaganza celebration on Monday. The event for students in all grades included food stations, live animals, trucks and tractors, an obstacle course, interactive agricultural booths, a career fair and more on the schools grounds.
Cambridge school district's Agstravaganza brings out the smiles
