CAMBRIDGE — No one from the public commented on the Cambridge school district’s proposed $24.8 million budget at a hearing on Tuesday.

School Business Administrator Michele Hogan presented the spending plan, which has a tax levy increase of $235,488. The percentage of the increase, 2.5%, is below the allowable levy limit of 3.2%, and less than the rate of inflation over the past year.

The budget adds one special education teacher, one social studies teacher, and one agriculture teacher to create a new agriculture program. The school dropped its agriculture program years ago but parents and students have repeatedly asked to have it revived.

K-12 enrollment dropped by 31 from 2021-2022 to the current year’s 787, but numbers are expected to rise by seven students in 2023-2024.

As of Tuesday, state aid numbers were not available because the state did not yet have a budget for 2023-2024. State aid makes up the largest share of the school’s budget, projected at $13.96 million for the coming year. Hogan said the numbers could change before the state budget is adopted but she didn’t think that was likely.

The ballot will have two more propositions: $65,000 for the Cambridge Public Library and $491,349 to lease three 70-passenger school buses and one 21-passenger handicapped accessible bus for five years. The library appropriation is up $5,000 from the current year.

District spokesman Chris Crucetti said the district newsletter with budget details and information about the district will be mailed to all district residents starting next week.

In other business:

Junior-senior high school Principal Caroline Goss announced the top 10 members of the Class of 2023. Kobe McManus is salutatorian and Olivia Record is valedictorian. The others, in alphabetical order, are Lauren Archambeault, Lexi Alpy, Evan Day, Abraham Edwards, Johanna Lynip, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend and Isaac Wilkins.

Baccalaureate will be on June 21 at the Coila Church. Awards night will be June 22. Graduation will be at 7 p.m., June 23 at the high school gymnasium.

Board president Shay Price said he’s heard concerns from students and parents that the school won’t offer AP physics and calculus next year, and he wants the school to continue to offer those courses. Goss said most students opt for other math and physics courses, and she didn’t want to take up 20% of a teacher’s day for only two or three students. However, she said she’s made no decision yet about dropping underenrolled courses. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell he’s talking with students about the importance of advanced science and math courses to their goals for high school and beyond.

In a brief interview after the meeting, Crucetti said the school building committee has had one meeting after voters turned down a proposed $11.7 million capital project in March. The project, recommended by the building committee as one of the school’s top needs, would have renovated the auditorium and some adjacent areas. The committee and school board will continue to discuss their options, Crucetti said. They may put up the project again, modify it, or propose another project. Capital projects are important to maintain and improve the school building, bring in state aid, and provide financial stability for taxpayers.