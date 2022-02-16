Cambridge school board adjourns without action on mascot issue after audience refuses to wear masks

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge school board was expected to vote Wednesday on a challenge to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to retire the Indian mascot, but school board President Jessica Ziehm adjourned the meeting when about a dozen members of the audience refused to wear masks.

Mask-wearing at previous meetings had been uneven, with most attendees complying with state requirements but a few pointedly going without. On Wednesday evening, just after calling the meeting to order, Ziehm put her foot down, saying the meeting wouldn’t go forward unless everyone complied with the state Education Department’s policy of masks on school grounds.

Maskless people, some of them wearing orange Indian T-shirts, accused Ziehm of being on a “power trip.” People shouted, “We’re taxpayers!” “A mandate isn’t a law!” and “Let’s fight for our children! Our children are suffering!” At least one person claimed that masks don’t work against the COVID virus.

Resident Dawn Case, a mascot supporter, urged the unmasked people to comply with Ziehm’s request so the board could vote on the challenge to Rosa, but without success. Ziehm recessed the meeting at 7:05 p.m. and she, the other board members present, and school administrators walked out.

The board and administrators returned about 15 minutes later, accompanied by a Cambridge-Greenwich police officer. High School Associate Principal Ralph Harrington told the crowd that the board could not hold a meeting legally unless it followed the state Education Department’s rules.

“We have to mask up,” Harrington said. “If we don’t, we’ll reschedule the meeting, probably as a Zoom.”

Audience members accused the school board and administration of having “an agenda from out of the area” and of “playing a chess game.”

Harrington retorted that he was “born on Hospital Hill” at the former Mary McClellan Hospital, making him a Cambridge native, and Silvernell told the crowd that “this is not a chess move.” The meeting will probably be rescheduled online for Monday, Silvernell said. Ziehm and the board adjourned the meeting at 7:25 p.m.

The proposed mascot decision challenge, as printed in the agenda, said that “the Board disagrees with the Commissioner’s determination and orders (to remove the mascot) ... as being beyond the lawful authority of the commissioner, and/or in that her decision is arbitrary or capricious in nature.” The resolution authorized the school’s attorneys, Honeywell Law Firm PLLC, to start legal action on the board’s behalf, including filing an Article 78 appeal to the Supreme Court in Albany County. Ziehm would be authorized to handle any legal documents on the board’s behalf.

