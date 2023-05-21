CAMBRIDGE — Legal costs for Cambridge Central School’s appeal of a state order to retire its Indians nickname and emblem exceeded $51,000 through the end of February, the school district reported.

In June 2021, after months of controversy, the Cambridge Board of Education voted to retire the Indian. The following month, with one new member, the board reversed the vote. Several district families who opposed the mascot appealed State Education Commissioner Betty to Rosa in August 2021, claiming that the reversal, with no new information to support it, was arbitrary and capricious. The board engaged the Honeywell Law Firm PLLC of Albany to represent the district in the case.

Rosa officially annulled the July vote in late November 2021, agreeing with the petitioners that the second vote was arbitrary. Although she noted that the New York State Education Department has discouraged Native American mascots since 2001, her ruling was specifically against the board’s lack of justification for the reversal. The school was ordered to retire the Indian by the following July 1.

At its December 2021 meeting, the school board discussed whether to file an Article 78 appeal in state Supreme Court against Rosa’s decision.

Records obtained under a recent Freedom of Information Law request show the first payment to Honeywell for the appeal was in December 2021, with a bill of $1,840 for 9.4 hours of work, based on a fee of $200 per hour.

Honeywell charged $4,160 in January 2022 and $4,340 the next month, when the board voted to proceed with an appeal to the Supreme Court in Albany County. Honeywell filed the papers on the district’s behalf in March 2022. That month’s bill from Honeywell, $16,440, was the highest to date.

Bills for the next three months were $3,840 for April, $400 for May 2022 and $1,580 for June. That month, Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty upheld the education commissioner’s decision. The board, at its July meeting, voted to file a notice of appeal, but not the appeal itself, while it explored its legal options.

Cambridge school board will appeal judge's ruling upholding removal of Indian mascot The Cambridge Central School Board of Education will go ahead with an appeal of the judge’s ruling upholding removal of the school’s Indian mascot.

Honeywell submitted bills of $3,940 for July and $3,200 for August. In September, when Honeywell presented the legal options to the district, it billed $540. Bills came to $620 for October, when the board cleared Honeywell to file an appeal, and $980 for November. Charges dropped to $160 for December, then rose to $1,380 for January. They shot up to $8,060 for February, when the law firm filed the appeal with the state Appellate Division, Third Department. That’s the most recent month for which legals cost information is available.

Total hours from December 2021 to February 2023 were 253.1 and total costs were $51,120. District Clerk Kate Canini said the February bill was the most recent available as of late April, when she responded to the Freedom of Information Law request. The document from her office does not cover any legal fees the district incurred responding to the August 2021 petition to have the July 2021 vote invalidated.

Canini said the law firm has had some billing problems, so the school has not received the March or April bills.

The status of the appeal comes at a time when school districts around the state, including several in the southern Adirondacks, are moving to retire Native American-themed nicknames and imagery because of a statewide order recently put in place.

On April 18, the state Board of Regents ordered all school districts with Native mascots to retire them by June 30, 2025. That technically does not affect Cambridge since it’s under a separate deadline from Rosa. However, it does mean that no matter how the appeal goes, the district won’t get the Indian back.

New York State prohibits use of Native American names and logos in schools The Native American imagery must be eliminated by June 30, 2025, the New York State Board of Regents said.

Members of the board and District Superintendent Douglas Silvernell did not respond to an emailed request for comment on whether continuing the appeal makes sense, given the regents’ ruling. The board discourages members from speaking individually to the press.

At meetings, board members and members of the public complained that Rosa was singling out the district and that she exceeded her authority by demanding removal of the district’s mascot.

In late 2020 and early 2021, as debate over the mascot roiled the Cambridge community, the board hired a mediation firm in hopes of finding a middle ground. The mediation process ran for several months but ultimately failed, in part because some mascot supporters were suspicious of it. They claimed that the professional mediators were manipulating the process to support a “liberal” agenda.

The district paid $53,000 for mediation, with $5,000 covered by a grant from a foundation. At later school board meetings, a number of people from the community offered to help pay legal fees for the appeal. However, there has apparently been no organized effort to raise funds for the purpose, nor have any donations been noted at school board meetings.

The impact of the regents’ order on Cambridge’s appeal is an issue the state is currently evaluating, according to a filing in the appeal made last week by the state Attorney General’s office.

Since the district filed its full appeal, the state has asked for and received two 30-day extensions to file its answer. And on May 17, the most recent deadline for the answer, a new filing asked for 16 additional days.

“The additional time is needed due to the press of other matters and to review more fully the impact on this proceeding of a recent regulation adopted by the New York State Board of Regents prohibiting school districts from using Indigenous names, logos, or mascots, without written tribal approval,” the document said.

The appeals court has not ruled on that request.