CAMBRIDGE — Kean Bouplon, a Class of 1995 graduate of Cambridge Central School, urged the 53 members of the Class of 2023 to “build upon the good” during his commencement address on Friday.

When he graduated from Cambridge, Bouplon thought he’d become a pediatrician, but college biology and math made him realize “those weren’t my strengths,” he said. He switched to English, then became fascinated by the investment world. He planned to start his investing career in Boston but found work in Albany. He spent almost 20 years in family wealth management, until his dying father urged him to find what was good, build on it, and pass it on to the next generation, Bouplon said.

Bouplon left Wall Street and started a podcast called “Build Upon the Good.” He now has a wealth management firm that helps families with their assets while incorporating a charitable purpose.

“Everyone can take something good, build on it, and pass it on to the next generation,” Bouplon said.

He encouraged the graduates to “stay together as a group,” online and in other ways. Sooner or later, one of them will need help. “Help that person, and you’ll change the world,” Bouplon said.

“Congratulations to every one of you,” said School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell, presiding over his last commencement at Cambridge. He told the class about two of his heroes: his mother, who raised him and his brother as a single mom, and his high school wrestling coach.

His mother was “the epitome of brave,” Silvernell said. His coach “taught me to take pride in my work. Games are temporary, but pride is forever. You have the power to be the heroes in your own lives.” Silvernell announced on June 15 that he will retire at the end of August.

Secondary School Principal Caroline Goss reminded the graduates of what happened in 1985, the year most of them were born, and significant events during their lifetime so far

“Look how far you all have come!” Goss said, remembering that on their first day of seventh grade, “you ran everywhere.” She encouraged graduates to “embrace the journey — the ups, the downs, and the inevitable mishaps. Always keep a sense of humor.”

“We did it! We made it!” Salutatorian Kobe McManus told his classmates. He thanked family, friends, and teachers for seeing them this far.

“You can do anything you set your mind to,” McManus said.

Valedictorian Olivia Record said graduates will take Cambridge with them wherever they go. “Thank someone who helped you get to where you are today,” she said.

If graduates are still unsure of where they want to be in the next few years, “that’s okay,” Record said. “Follow your passion.”

The school is under a state order to remove its Indian mascot, and the Indian image on the gym wall above the graduates’ seating was covered with a white dropcloth. The Indian still appeared on the gym floor, where it cannot be removed until the floor is refinished, and the many sectional and state championship sports banners covering the walls. The school board is still contesting state Education Commission Betty Rosa’s decision invalidating its July 2021 decision to bring back the mascot after voting to retire it the month before.