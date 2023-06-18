When:
- 7 p.m., June 23
Where:
- High school gymnasium, 24 South Park St., Cambridge.
Number of graduates:
- 53
Valedictorian:
- Olivia Record.
Salutatorian:
- Kobe McManus.
Rest of top 10 in alphabetical order:
- Lauren Archambeault, Lexi Alpy, Evan Day, Abraham Edwards, Johanna Lynip, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend, and Isaac Wilkins.
Keynote speaker: Kean Bouplon, Class of 1995, left a career of almost 20 years as a family wealth adviser with major investment firms to create “Build Upon the Good,” a popular syndicated podcast that asks guests what good they hope to pass on to following generations. He recently founded Good Capital, a private wealth and investment management firm with a charitable purpose.