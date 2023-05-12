- 2022-2023 budget: $21,976,903 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $22,970,041 million
- Spending increase: $993,138, 4.5%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $9.75 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $7,908,572 million
- Tax levy increase: $155,070, 2%, which falls below 3.1% state cap
- Summary: This budget allows the district to continue progress on the goals in its strategic and long-range fiscal plans, focusing on academics, wellness and community engagement. The budget includes increases in health insurance costs, addition of two school resource officers and increases for continued high fuel prices impacting both the operation of facilities and transportation.
- Ballot propositions: 1. The district seeks approval for a lease of one 66-passenger bus and one 32 passenger bus with a wheelchair lift, the cost of which is included in the proposed budget.
- School board: Darren Duell is running for re-election to his seat.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. outside of the auditorium of the Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School
— Alex Portal, The Post-Star