- 2022-2023 budget: $64,935,782 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $69,871,797 million
- Spending increase: $4,941,015, 7.61%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $9.75 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $34,443,528 million
- Tax levy increase: $938,801, 2.80%, below 3.58% state tax cap.
- Summary: Funding covers full-day universal prekindergarten; free supplies for prekindergarten up to grade 5; additional aide at both the middle school and high school; restorative coordinator/peer mediation at the high school part-time teacher(s) on assignment to lead these initiatives; added full-time nurse at the high school to allow more time for the district head nurse at all buildings; two new counselors, one at each elementary school; district psychologist; four academic intervention services math teacher/and one AIS elementary teacher for English Language arts; two elementary counselors; four full-time elementary substitutes.
- Ballot propositions: 1. Fund repair reserve with excess fund balance with no tax impact
- School board: Haley Brashears, Edward Potter, William Elder, Nicholas Healy and Christopher Music are running for three open, three-year seats on the school board.
- Vote: Residents of the towns of Wilton and Northumberland vote at Ballard Elementary. Residents of Moreau vote at Tanglewood Elementary.
— Alex Portal, The Post-Star