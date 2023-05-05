- 2022-2023 budget: $15.70 million
- 2023-2024 budget (proposed): $17.32 million
- Spending increase: $1.62 million, 10.3%
- 2022-2023 tax levy: $5.09 million
- 2023-2024 tax levy (proposed): $4.95 million
- Tax levy decrease: $148,264 , -2.9 % (cap is -2.9%)
- Summary: The budget cuts three K-6 teachers, one 7-12 English teacher, one 7-12 math teacher and the 7-12 business teacher.
- Ballot propositions: 1. Lease two 65-passenger buses, at a cost not to exceed $65,000 annually, for five years. 2. Increase the annual appropriation to the Bancroft Public Library by $3,500 to $42,275.
- School board: Incumbent Anne Dunigan is unopposed for another three-year term. A second three-year term and the remainder of a term running from May 17, 2023 to June 30, 2024 have no declared candidates.
- Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at the high school, 41 East Broadway.
— Evan Lawrence, Special to The Post-Star